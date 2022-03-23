Brian Stokes Mitchell to Join Feinstein's/54 Below Diamond Series

Feinstein's/54 Below has announced that two-time Tony AwardÂ® winner Brian Stokes Mitchell will join its Diamond Series for six performances June 20-25 at 8:30pm. Tickets will be available to Club 54 members on March 28 with a public on-sale on April 4. The Diamond Series features concert-length performances by some of the most luminous talents on Broadway matched with specially curated dinners in our elegant supper club. For more information, visit 54below.com/Diamond.

Guests will be greeted with a welcome drink and hors d'oeuvres prior to a three-course dinner and an up-close and personal performance. Following the show, guests are invited to linger and savor their evening in the warm and stylish environs of Feinstein's/54 Below. The cost of dinner, the concert, tax, and tip is included in the ticket price, with additional alcoholic beverages billed separately.

BRIAN STOKES MITCHELL, June 20-25 at 8:30 PM

Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell makes his Diamond Series debut with a dazzling concert of classic standards and soaring showstoppers from his celebrated career. In this joyous and elegant evening of glorious songs and personal storytelling, the star of Ragtime, Man of La Mancha, and Kiss Me Kate will serenade audiences with his powerful baritone, accompanied by a trio led by his long-time pianist and collaborator, Tedd Firth.

A veteran of 10 Broadway shows that have garnered him a slew of awards including two Tony Awards and, most recently, induction into the Theatre Hall of Fame, Stokes has been dubbed Broadway's "Last Leading Man" by The New York Times, adding that he "brings an unprecedented fusion of theatrical heroism, pop-jazz sizzle and emotional vulnerability ... Emotional risks abound ... (his) performances sustain a mood of vaulting exhilaration."

He was most recently seen on Broadway singing and hoofing as F.E. Miller in the illustrious production of Shuffle Along. During the Coronavirus shutdown, he received unexpected additional acclaim and national attention for singing "The Impossible Dream" from his apartment window every night for weeks during the pandemic in honor of the essential workers.

For reservations and information, visit www.54Below.com. Tickets, starting at $300, include the cost of dinner, the concert, tax, and tip. Additional alcoholic beverages are billed separately. Club 54 members can order tickets in advance starting on Monday, March 28 at 12 PM. Tickets will be available to the general public on Monday, April 4 at 12 PM

Additionally, Feinstein's/54 Below is partnering with Audience RewardsÂ® to make tickets for the Diamond Series available to its membership prior to going on sale to the general public. Tickets will be available to Audience Rewards members during a presale period from March 28-April 4. Audience Rewards is the Official Rewards Program of Broadway & the Artsâ„¢. It's a standing ovation for ticket buyers. Members earn valuable ShowPoints every time they buy tickets to participating theatrical productions, live entertainment, and more. Members save money by redeeming ShowPoints for free tickets to the events they love or, even better, securing unique experiences and merchandise exclusively curated for Audience Rewards members.

Now in its ninth year, Feinstein's/54 Below continues to delight Broadway fans with its diverse line-up of shows and performers, including musical acts from the worlds of Broadway, popular music, and beyond. The Diamond Series will expand on the current programming to create one-of-a-kind experiences for its audiences that will provide access to their favorite artists.

Ticket and venue information

Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 West 54th Street. Tickets, membership information, and a full schedule are available at www.54below.com or by calling (646) 476-3551.

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW:

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. The management team includes proprietors Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, and restaurant general manager Mandisa Boxill.

Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway eco-system, providing a safe place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new music, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. It's streaming programs and YouTube videos have garnered millions of video views introducing Broadway talent to new audiences and showcasing the art of cabaret to fans across the world.

The club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:45pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at www.54below.com.