Brian Alejandro to Perform MY LIFE! At The Laurie Beechman Theater In May

Bonvivant, raconteur, and actual English Lord, Brian Alejandro will regale his audience with timely, touching, and torrid tales of his journeys across the globe starting at Panama and Trinidad and jetting to London, New York, Paris and Vegas in his new cabaret spectacle: Brian Alejandro: MY LIFE!

Accompanied by his magical musical director, Darnell White, and the scintillating Alejandro Trio, Lord Brian revels the crowds with stories ending happily (and not); love stories (and loves lost); and his life in the surreal world of live international entertainment. After 50 years in the biz and several trips around the world, Lord Brian drops a lot of names and shares a lot of secrets with witty repartee and mesmerizing tunes sung in his signature style. Listen closely because - through the gab and gossip - are some very powerful messages. Come for the wit, stay for the grit, and be touched by the music and the life of Lord Brian Alejandro.

The performance will take place Friday, May, 17, 2024 at 7:00 pm at the The Laurie Beechman Theater, 407 West 42nd Street; Tickets: $35 online/$40 at the door.