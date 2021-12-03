Brenda Braxton to Make Her Feinstein's/54 Below Solo Debut With AFTER HOURS!

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Brenda Braxton in her new show, After Hours!

Broadway veteran and Tony AwardÂ®-nominated actress Brenda Braxton brings a funny twist to an evening at Feinstein's/54 Below. With a touch of Johnny Carson, Dinah Shore, Broadway show tunes and jazz, her show will feature comedy, interviews and surprise guest singers. The audience will get a close up and personal evening with their favorite Broadway and television stars. Brenda also weaves the story of her many years on Broadway in hit shows such as Smokey Joe's Cafe, Dreamgirls, Legs Diamond, Jelly's Last Jam, and Cats. Come experience a show that is the first of its kind!

Brenda Braxton, After Hours! plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 13 at 9:45pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/BrendaBraxton. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.