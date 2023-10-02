Brandon Victor Dixon Will Make 54 Below Solo Debut

54 Below will welcome Broadway favorite Brandon Victor Dixon for his 54 Below solo debut on December 4 at 7pm & 9:30pm. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here.

Join Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award nominated Brandon Victor Dixon for an intimate evening of music at 54 Below in the heart of New York City.

Dixon's Soul of Broadway concert seamlessly blends Broadway hits with his take on some of our favorite Soul artists' most popular songs. In his 54 Below solo debut, Dixon will be celebrating artists whose genre of music requires a unique connection to emotional storytelling, which is what Broadway at its best, is all about.

Featuring songs from shows including Rent and Jesus Christ Superstar, and songs from artists including Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, and Billy Joel, this one-night-only musical journey transcends genres, blending soul, jazz, R&B, and Broadway in a way that only Dixon can deliver.

Brandon Victor Dixon: Soul of Broadway plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 4 at 7pm & 9:30pm. Cover charges are $60-$70 ($67.50-$78.50 with fees). Premiums are $110-$115 ($122.50-$128 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

Photo Credit: Dario Calmese