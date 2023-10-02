Brandon Victor Dixon Will Make 54 Below Solo Debut

Performances are on December 4 at 7pm & 9:30pm.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Camille Diamond Will Make Solo Show Debut At Don't Tell Mama With OVER THE MOON….ON PLUT Photo 1 Camille Diamond To Play Don't Tell Mama
Review: Viral Social Media STARR Sings Her Music Live At Dizzy's Club Introducing Her New Photo 2 Dara Starr Tucker Presents Laid-Back Slow Burn Of Jazz
Rene Pfister's NYC Debut WHAT I LEARNED FROM MY EX-BOYFRIENDS… IF ANYTHING! To Play Don' Photo 3 Rene Pfister's EX-BOYFRIENDS Make Cabaret Debut
10 Videos To Count The Hours 'Til Alexandra Silber Brings THE HOUR OF PEARL To The Green R Photo 4 10 Alexandra Silber Videos That Shine Like A Gem

Brandon Victor Dixon Will Make 54 Below Solo Debut

Brandon Victor Dixon Will Make 54 Below Solo Debut

54 Below will welcome Broadway favorite Brandon Victor Dixon for his 54 Below solo debut on December 4 at 7pm & 9:30pm. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here.

Join Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award nominated Brandon Victor Dixon for an intimate evening of music at 54 Below in the heart of New York City. 

Dixon's Soul of Broadway concert seamlessly blends Broadway hits with his take on some of our favorite Soul artists' most popular songs. In his 54 Below solo debut, Dixon will be celebrating artists whose genre of music requires a unique connection to emotional storytelling, which is what Broadway at its best, is all about.

Featuring songs from shows including Rent and Jesus Christ Superstar, and songs from artists including Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, and Billy Joel, this one-night-only musical journey transcends genres, blending soul, jazz, R&B, and Broadway in a way that only Dixon can deliver.

Brandon Victor Dixon: Soul of Broadway plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 4 at 7pm & 9:30pm. Cover charges are $60-$70 ($67.50-$78.50 with fees). Premiums are $110-$115 ($122.50-$128 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

Photo Credit: Dario Calmese                        




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
AT THIS PERFORMANCE... to Celebrate Its 20th Anniversary This Month Photo
AT THIS PERFORMANCE... to Celebrate Its 20th Anniversary This Month

AT THIS PERFORMANCE... will celebrate its 20th anniversary at The Green Room 42 with Standbys, Understudies, and Alternates from various Broadway shows on October 23rd at 7 PM.

2
PHANTOMS OF THE CABARET to Make Debut at The Laurie Beechman Theatre This Month Photo
PHANTOMS OF THE CABARET to Make Debut at The Laurie Beechman Theatre This Month

PHANTOMS OF THE CABARET will make its debut at The Laurie Beechman Theatre, featuring rare cabaret gems from early 20th century Europe and original pieces from LeFay's upcoming album.

3
Rob Lesters Monthly Birthday Tribute Is ... Photo
Rob Lester's Monthly Birthday Tribute Is ...

Born in the sticks, raised in a musical family, a major player in cabaret circles, celebrating an October birthday.... here's our monthly toast to someone who'll be blowing out the candles on a cake at the end of the month. But let's start the well-wishing now.

4
Norbert Leo Butz, Linda Eder, and More to Play 54 Below Next Month Photo
Norbert Leo Butz, Linda Eder, and More to Play 54 Below Next Month

Check out the lineup of incredible performances at 54 Below this month!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction! Video
Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction!
Watch Clips from Joe Iconis's HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Playhouse Video
Watch Clips from Joe Iconis's HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Playhouse
Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
HAMILTON

Recommended For You