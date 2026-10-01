Beth Leavel to Return to 54 Below Celebrating Women's History Month
Performances will run March 11 – 13 at 7pm.
54 BELOW will welcome back Broadway favorite Beth Leavel on March 11 – 13 at 7pm. Patron/Member presale begins on Fri, Oct 2 at 12pm. Tickets go on sale to the General Public on Thur, Oct 8 at 12pm.
Tony Award winner Beth Leavel is back to light up the stage at 54 Below with a brand-new show celebrating Women's History Month! Join in as Beth shares her life in the theatre, as a mom, wife, storyteller, and woman. Leavel regales with stories about songs about THIS woman's history, in glorious fashion. Hear the inside stories of how she got the jobs and how she lost the jobs in this funny, revealing, personal, and celebratory show by one of our favorite Broadway divas!
Beth was last seen on Broadway in Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends. You know Beth and her show-stopping belt from such beloved Broadway hits as The Prom and The Drowsy Chaperone. After several sold out 54 Below engagements, Beth is delighted to return. Let the storytelling begin.
Beth Leavel was seen on Broadway in Lempicka. In 2019, she was nominated for Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle awards for her performance in the critically acclaimed Broadway show The Prom. She received Tony, Drama Desk, NY Outer Critics Circle, and L.A. Drama Critics awards for her performance as the title character in The Drowsy Chaperone. Beth also received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle nominations for her role as Florence Greenberg in Baby It's You. Other Broadway roles include Mrs. June Adams in Bandstand, Emily in Elf, Donna in Mamma Mia!, Frau Blucher in Young Frankenstein, Dorothy Brock in the revival of 42nd Street, Tess in the original company of Crazy For You, Mrs. Bixby in The Civil War, Ellie in Hal Prince's Show Boat, and Anytime Annie (her Broadway debut) in 42nd Street. She has numerous Off-Broadway, regional theatre, commercials, and TV credits, including the final episode of “ER” and most recently “The Walking Dead.” She has an MFA from UNC-G Is the proud mom to T.J. and Sam and helplessly in love with Adam Heller. Grateful to my BRS/GAGE family.
How to Purchase Tickets
Beth Leavel: As I Stumble Along - A Life in the Theatre plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 11 – 13 at 7pm. Cover charges are $41.50 (includes $6.50 in fees) – $96.50 (includes $11.50 in fees). Premiums are $157 (includes $17 in fees) - $162.50 (includes $17.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/BethLeavel. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $3 facility fee.
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