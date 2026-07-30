NYC Free Outdoor Show Roundup: July 30-August 2 – World Music, Dance & More

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See some of the top outdoor concerts across NYC's five boroughs this week with world music, hip-hop star Doug E. Fresh in the Bronx, an East-meets-West dance choreographed by Benjamin Akio Kimitch, and more!

(In case you missed it, bookmark our list of free summer show series for more fun this season)

Benjamin Akio Kimitch at Lincoln Center Plaza (UWS)

July 30-31 @ 6 pm

Choreographer Benjamin Akio Kimitch dreams beyond the mantra of East-meets-West. Inspired by his formative training in Chinese dance and intimate encounters with Peking opera, Kimitch creates a dance work that honors his late mother, a dancer. He has welcomed a group of creative collaborators into his cosmic, sunrise-colored search for authentic personal expression, using warrior elements of Peking opera as a transformative source of beauty and strength—restaged for an unforgettable outdoor experience. The work features music by Clarie M Singer and costumes by Carlos Soto; performed by Pareena Lim, Julie McMillan Castellano, and Lai Yi Ohlsen.

Info available here.

First-come first-served. Fast Track RSVP opens the Monday before the event at noon for all. Become a member and enjoy priority entry with automatic access to every Fast Track line, all year round. See the website for accessibility information including for those who would have difficulty standing in line.

UBB 40th Anniversary Celebration: BreakBeat Lou & Lord Finesse / Diamond D / Grand Puba / Sadat X / Nice & Smooth / Peter Gunz / DJ Boogie Blind at Central Park

July 30 @ 7 pm

Info available here.

Few records—if any—have had as much impact on music as the Ultimate Breaks and Beats compilation assembled by BreakBeat Lou and BreakBeat Lenny in 1986. By collecting what they called the “foundational” breakbeats – the very records DJs looped for breakdancers at the earliest hip-hop park jams and block parties, they created not only an essential tool for DJs, but also an accidental archive of hip-hop’s DNA. For this 40th anniversary celebration of the original compilation—of which only 25 volumes were released between 1986 and 1991— Breakbeat Lou is joined by members of the Bronx’s legendary Diggin’ in the Crates crew, Lord Finesse and Diamond D. As pioneers of a distinct New York sound, their work helped define the golden era of hip-hop production and lyricism that would soon resonate nationwide. Rounding out a line up filled with SummerStage alumni are Grand Puba and Sadat X of the acclaimed socially conscious rap group Brand Nubian; the iconic duo Nice & Smooth, best known for their single “Hip-Hop Junkies,” their feature on Big Daddy Kane’s “Pimpin Ain’t Easy,” and their unforgettable appearance on Gang Starr’s “DWYCK”; and Peter Gunz, whose collaboration with Lord Tariq, “Deja Vu (Uptown Baby)” became a late-90s anthem—sampling the unmistakable groove of Steely Dan. Completing the celebration is a set by DJ Boogie Blind, known for his affiliations with the legendary X‑ecutioners as well as the Diggin’ in the Crates collective. Together, these artists represent the culture, creativity, and crate-digging spirit that helped transform a DJ tool into one of hip-hop’s most influential musical documents.

No rsvp needed



July 31 @ 7 Carnegie Hall Citywide: El Laberinto del Coco at Bryant ParkJuly 31 @ 7 pm

Info available here.

Enjoy a free, Friday-night concert by the Afro–Puerto Rican bomba fusion innovators El Laberinto del Coco, led by master percussionist Hector “Coco” Barez. Blending jazz, funk, reggae, and numerous Latin influences with traditional bomba elements and instruments such as the barril and cuá, the band expands the boundaries of bomba while staying true to its intoxicating essence. Experience a high-energy sonic tapestry that has attracted fans around the world.

No rsvp needed

CARRTOONS & Hailé Supreme + Sofía Valdés + Julia Zivic at Prospect Park (Brooklyn)

Friday July 31, 7 pm

Info available here.

Inspired by the silky-smooth Neo Soul of the early 21st century, Ben Carr aka CARRTOONS has become one of today’s most sought-after producers and bassists, known for his flawless performances onstage and in the studio. He’s joined by virtuosic vocalist Hailé Supreme. Frequent CARRTOONS collaborator singer/songwriter Julia Zivic opens the night with her tender. powerful storytelling. Panamanian singer song-writer Sofía Valdés rounds out the bill with lush, lyrical, Latin-infused soul. For our d/Deaf and hard of hearing communities, we will have an ASL interpreter on stage.

Free. RSVPing helps you stay up-to-date on show info, but does not guarantee entry. Bandshell entry is first come first served.



Friday July 31, 6-9 pm Doug E. Fresh & Funk Flex Second Annual Hip-Hop Appreciation Park Jam at Crotona Park (Bronx)Friday July 31, 6-9 pm

Info available here.

“Human beatbox” Doug E. Fresh is one of the pivotal figures of hip-hop, who can accurately imitate drum machines and effects with just his mouth and a microphone. His early collaborations with Slick Rick — ”The Show” and “La Di Da Di” — are among the genre’s foundational hits. Funk Flex is more than just a DJ. He’s a hip-hop institution, a radio and club mainstay who has helped some of New York’s biggest artists and hits break out and continues to keep his finger on the pulse of hip-hop and R&B. These SummerStage alums are back with an old-school park jam reminiscent of hip-hop’s humble and joyous beginnings, celebrating the art form in which they’ve invested their lives, in the borough in which it was born.

Free & no rsvp needed

GlobalFest at Lincoln Center Plaza (UWS)

Saturday August 1 @ 6 pm

globalFEST is renowned for opening hearts and minds to new musical discoveries. For this year’s Summer for the City, they’re bringing a triple bill that highlights the tremendous musical diversity of the African continent. The extraordinary singer Elida Almeida creates joyful music through the rhythms of her homeland, the West African island nation of Cape Verde. Sudanese-American pop experimentalist Sinkane blends soul, prog rock, electronica, and funk with East African pop. Saha Gnawa channels a North African futuristic vision where Moroccan Gnawa meets NYC jazz, groove, and cosmic dub.

Afterwards, stay for the globalFEST Silent Disco featuring the DJ duo Dualitty, who blends the infectious rhythms of Afro-house, amapiano, and global dance music into high-energy, unforgettable sets.

Info available here.

First-come first-served. Fast Track RSVP opens the Monday before the event at noon for all. Become a member and enjoy priority entry with automatic access to every Fast Track line, all year round. See the website for accessibility information including for those who would have difficulty standing in line.

Trueno / Milo J / J Noa at Central Park

Saturday August 1, 6-10 pm

Info available here.

A trio of rising Latin hip-hop stars head to Central Park for this show, presented in association with the Latin Alternative Music Conference. Of the various figures in the red hot Argentinian rap scene, none has shined brighter than Trueno, the son of Uruguayan rapper Peligro and a veteran of the scene’s battle rap circuit. His early appearance on producer Bizarrap’s freestyle show BZRP Freestyle Sessions launched him to nationwide fame and helped establish the show as a chart-topping vehicle, landing the pair at the number one spot on Argentina’s Hot 100. He’s since released several solo albums, collaborated with the likes of Bad Gyal, Feid, and J Balvin, and is responsible for one of the Argentinian rap scene’s biggest hits in 2020’s “Mamichula.” He’s joined by Milo J, who leveraged his viral hit “Milagrosa” into collaborations with Nicki Nicole, Duki, and Peso Pluma; he also benefited from an appearance on Bizarrap’s YouTube series, which led to the pair’s collaborative EP En Dormir Sin Madrid. His latest LP La Vida Era Más Corta saw him take a hard left turn into art-pop, fusing Argentine folklore with urban and experimental sounds. Opening the show is the dynamic Dominican rapper J Noa, a nimble-tongued MC with a rapid-fire flow who stunned the world at her NPR Tiny Desk performance, her first outside of her own neighborhood in the Dominican Republic.

Free & no rsvp needed

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