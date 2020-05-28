BWW TV: Cabaret Corner with John Bucchino

Welcome to "Cabaret Corner", a series devoted to having meaningful conversations with change-making cabaret artists.

John's songs have been performed and recorded by renowned pop artists: Art Garfunkel and Judy Collins, by theatre artists like Liza Minnelli, Patti LuPone, Kristin Chenoweth, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Audra McDonald, by Cabaret artists: Barbara Cook and Michael Feinstein, and classical artists: Yo-Yo Ma, Deborah Voight, Nathan Gunn as well as The Boston Pops, the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir in venues including Carnegie Hall, The Metropolitan Opera, The Hollywood Bowl, The Sydney Opera House, London's O2 Arena and The White House.

Among his honors are two Drama Desk nominations, The Johnny Mercer Songwriter Award, The ASCAP Foundation Richard Rodgers New Horizons Award, The Jonathan Larson Award, The Kleban Award, The Los Angeles Ovation Award, and the first annual Fred Ebb Award.

He has written scores for the musicals URBAN MYTHS, LAVENDER GIRL, Broadway's A CATERED AFFAIR (which was nominated for 12 Drama Desk Awards, and won the New York Drama League Award for Best Musical, with a book by Harvey Fierstein), IT'S ONLY LIFE, and the Dreamworks animated film JOSEPH, KING OF DREAMS, and lyrics for the children's musical SIMEON's GIFT (with a book by Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton and music by Ian Fraser). Some recordings of his work are: GRATEFUL, THE SONGS OF John Bucchino, SOLITUDE LESSONS, ON Richard Rodgers' PIANO (solo piano interpretations of Rodgers songs on the composer's own Steinway.) As part of their Julie Andrews Collection, Harper Collins published a children's book, based on John's song, called "Grateful, A Song of Giving Thanks" which was awarded the Parents' Choice Gold Award. To this interviewer, John is one of the kindest, and most open hearted people I've ever met. It's such an honor to welcome the enchanting John Bucchino.

Cabaret Corner is collecting donations for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, an organization that "helps men, women, and children across the country and across the street receive lifesaving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling, and emergency financial assistance." To make a donation, please click the link here: https://broadwaycares.org/donation-options-page/

