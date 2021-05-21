BWW Photo Essay: KAREN MASON'S VACCINATIN' RHYTHM IS A SHOT IN THE ARM RETURN TO THE STAGE! at Bucks County Playhouse

Thursday, May 20th 2021 marked Broadway and cabaret powerhouse Karen Mason's return to the stage to perform in front of a live audience in her new show, Vaccinatin' Rhythm - directed by Barry Kleinbort.

After a year of perfecting the virtual cabaret together, Mason returned to in person musical direction by the incomparable Christopher Denny in a joyous evening of song that was a true return to form.

Part of a Jim Caruso produced series of Broadway performers over these next weeks at New Hope, Pennsylvania's Bucks County Playhouse, the venue was perfect for the appreciative audience who were treated to Ms Mason's repertoire.

The evening is a blend of Mason favorites and some new material developed over the past year.

You have one more opportunity to experience this if you're in the New Hope vicinity, so get tickets here!

And visit Karen Mason's official website to see where else she will return, LIVE!