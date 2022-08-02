BUSHWIG FESTIVAL Announces 2022 Initial Lineup
Scheduled for September 10th and 11th, the drag and music festival will play The Knockdown Center.
NEW YORK CITY - From Kerri Colby to Sasha Colby, Mel 4Ever to La Zavaleta, the 2022 initial Bushwig Festival lineup is here and bigger than ever! The world's largest drag & music festival returns for its 11th year at The Knockdown Center (52-19 Flushing Ave, Queens, NYC) on September 10th & 11th, 2022, expanding with a third outdoor stage for live music by queer and trans artists. Get ready for two days of non-stop drag, music, and dancing with over 150 performers.
"No offense to Coachella, but I've been to both and Bushwig is better."
- V Magazine
"The premier annual event for forward-thinking drag performances, culture and camaraderie."
- Billboard
As the original Brooklyn Festival of Drag, Music Love, and Unity, Bushwig is an inclusive event and takes great pride in being a celebration of anyone for everyone. The festival functions first and foremost as a community event, giving local and International Artists a part of the stage and an opportunity to share their talents with queer people from around the world. From legendary queer icons to rising acts of today, Bushwig continues to expand its platform, foster LGBTQ safe spaces, and deliver inclusive setlists of extraordinary queer entertainment.
Founded by Brooklyn artists Horrorchata and Simone, Bushwig has garnered an international audience-including shows in Los Angeles and Berlin-featuring curated lineups with the most well-respected names in the drag community.
Simone says, "At Bushwig, we connect & celebrate the global queer cultural diaspora. This year sees us moving further away from mainstream drag aesthetics. We are aiming to provide platforms for lesser known stars that operate off-the map, alongside the new drag stars that are pushing onto the stages of NYC."
INITIAL LINEUP (MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED):
HEADLINERS:
*Secret Headline Guest*
Babynymph
Bailey J Mills
Bebe Deluxe
Bottoms
Bubble_T
CLIP
DJ Minx
DL presents...
Fantasia Royale Gaga
HARDER
Horrorchata
Juno Birch
Kat Wilderness
Kerri Colby
Lady Bunny
Lauren Flax
La Zavaleta
Mel 4ever
Merrie Cherry
Mike Servito
Justin Cudmore
Moon Kissed
Mr.He
Ms. Boogie
Neon Calypso
Nita Aviance
Kevin Aviance
No Bra
Onio
Papi Juice
Penny Arcade
Pigboy
PigHaus
Quay Dash
Sasha Colby
Sksksks presents...
Only Fire
Susanne Bartsch's New York, New York
The House of LaBeija
Yas Mama!
MORE:
Andramada
Angel Au
Angelica Sundae
Angelique The Star Stevens
Anoma Lia
Antonio Amor
AriaJae
Arinna Dior Hayes
BaeJing
Banshee Rose
Beaujangless
Berlin Hell
Blue
Bobby Lemaire
Boyish Charm
Brigitte Bandit
Caeliana Sexton
Charles Galin
Chico Raro
Cholula Lemon
Darlinda Just Darlinda
Dawn
Dev Doee
Diamond Dior Davenport
Dusty Shoulders
Elle LC
Essence
Evangeline
Freeda Kulo
Gage Spex
Gia the Warrior Princess
Ginger Von Snap
Gothess Jasmine
Gray Aria
Hannah Lou
Iodine Quartz
Islaya
Janelle No 5
Jay Kay
Jayse Vegas
Jette Grey
Jo Disco
Julie J
Kiki Ball-Change
King Perka $exx
Lady Quesa'dilla
Lanyé Armön
Lavender Thug
Lena Horné
Little Nella
Lucy Balls
Madame Vivien V
Mademoiselle Motherfucker
Majenta with a J
MAUVE
Megami
Michael Love Michael
Mini Horrorwitz
Miss Bussy
MissMa'amShe
Miz Jade
Mo'Riah
Ms. Hap
Myster E Mel Kiki
Paloma LaMona
Paris L'Hommie
Patti Spliff
Paxx Headroom
Pietra Parker
Privelege
Qhrist Almighty
Rayne
Reecez Sexton
Reese Havoc
Roqué
Roxie Chanel
Ruby Slay
Ruby Tuesday
Rusty Hammer
Saint Ahmad
Sherry Poppins
Showponii
Sisi Superstar
SKYNSUIT
Spindarella
Stella Marbles
The Blair Bitch
Tina Twirler
TJ Maxx
Twiggy Malone
Untitled Queen
Vena Cava
Venus Mystique
Victoria Holiday
Victoria I Precise
Vidalia
Violencia!
Warhola Pop
Xena Sin
Xunami Muse
Zeraiya Yōkø
+MORE TBA
Read more about BUSHWIG and buy tickets HERE.
All photos are by Mettie Ostrowski