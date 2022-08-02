BUSHWIG FESTIVAL Announces 2022 Initial Lineup

NEW YORK CITY - From Kerri Colby to Sasha Colby, Mel 4Ever to La Zavaleta, the 2022 initial Bushwig Festival lineup is here and bigger than ever! The world's largest drag & music festival returns for its 11th year at The Knockdown Center (52-19 Flushing Ave, Queens, NYC) on September 10th & 11th, 2022, expanding with a third outdoor stage for live music by queer and trans artists. Get ready for two days of non-stop drag, music, and dancing with over 150 performers.

"No offense to Coachella, but I've been to both and Bushwig is better."

- V Magazine

"The premier annual event for forward-thinking drag performances, culture and camaraderie."

- Billboard

As the original Brooklyn Festival of Drag, Music Love, and Unity, Bushwig is an inclusive event and takes great pride in being a celebration of anyone for everyone. The festival functions first and foremost as a community event, giving local and International Artists a part of the stage and an opportunity to share their talents with queer people from around the world. From legendary queer icons to rising acts of today, Bushwig continues to expand its platform, foster LGBTQ safe spaces, and deliver inclusive setlists of extraordinary queer entertainment.

Founded by Brooklyn artists Horrorchata and Simone, Bushwig has garnered an international audience-including shows in Los Angeles and Berlin-featuring curated lineups with the most well-respected names in the drag community.

Simone says, "At Bushwig, we connect & celebrate the global queer cultural diaspora. This year sees us moving further away from mainstream drag aesthetics. We are aiming to provide platforms for lesser known stars that operate off-the map, alongside the new drag stars that are pushing onto the stages of NYC."

INITIAL LINEUP (MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED):



HEADLINERS:

*Secret Headline Guest*

Babynymph

Bailey J Mills

Bebe Deluxe

Bottoms

Bubble_T

CLIP

DJ Minx

DL presents...

Fantasia Royale Gaga

HARDER

Horrorchata

Juno Birch

Kat Wilderness

Kerri Colby

Lady Bunny

Lauren Flax

La Zavaleta

Mel 4ever

Merrie Cherry

Mike Servito

Justin Cudmore

Moon Kissed

Mr.He

Ms. Boogie

Neon Calypso

Nita Aviance

Kevin Aviance

No Bra

Onio

Papi Juice

Penny Arcade

Pigboy

PigHaus

Quay Dash

Sasha Colby

Sksksks presents...

Only Fire

Susanne Bartsch's New York, New York

The House of LaBeija

Yas Mama!



MORE:

Andramada

Angel Au

Angelica Sundae

Angelique The Star Stevens

Anoma Lia

Antonio Amor

AriaJae

Arinna Dior Hayes

BaeJing

Banshee Rose

Beaujangless

Berlin Hell

Blue

Bobby Lemaire

Boyish Charm

Brigitte Bandit

Caeliana Sexton

Charles Galin

Chico Raro

Cholula Lemon

Darlinda Just Darlinda

Dawn

Dev Doee

Diamond Dior Davenport

Dusty Shoulders

Elle LC

Essence

Evangeline

Freeda Kulo

Gage Spex

Gia the Warrior Princess

Ginger Von Snap

Gothess Jasmine

Gray Aria

Hannah Lou

Iodine Quartz

Islaya

Janelle No 5

Jay Kay

Jayse Vegas

Jette Grey

Jo Disco

Julie J

Kiki Ball-Change

King Perka $exx

Lady Quesa'dilla

Lanyé Armön

Lavender Thug

Lena Horné

Little Nella

Lucy Balls

Madame Vivien V

Mademoiselle Motherfucker

Majenta with a J

MAUVE

Megami

Michael Love Michael

Mini Horrorwitz

Miss Bussy

MissMa'amShe

Miz Jade

Mo'Riah

Ms. Hap

Myster E Mel Kiki

Paloma LaMona

Paris L'Hommie

Patti Spliff

Paxx Headroom

Pietra Parker

Privelege

Qhrist Almighty

Rayne

Reecez Sexton

Reese Havoc

Roqué

Roxie Chanel

Ruby Slay

Ruby Tuesday

Rusty Hammer

Saint Ahmad

Sherry Poppins

Showponii

Sisi Superstar

SKYNSUIT

Spindarella

Stella Marbles

The Blair Bitch

Tina Twirler

TJ Maxx

Twiggy Malone

Untitled Queen

Vena Cava

Venus Mystique

Victoria Holiday

Victoria I Precise

Vidalia

Violencia!

Warhola Pop

Xena Sin

Xunami Muse

Zeraiya Yōkø

+MORE TBA



Read more about BUSHWIG and buy tickets HERE.

All photos are by Mettie Ostrowski