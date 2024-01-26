BACKSTAGE BABBLE To Celebrate 'Week Of Wine And Roses' With Kelli O'Hara, Adam Guettel, and Craig Lucas

"Interviews with Guettel, Lucas, and O'Hara on Backstage Babble's 'Week of Wine and Roses'"

By: Jan. 26, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Video: Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee Photo 2 Video: Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Review: GUNHILD CARLING AND FAMILY Entertain The Crowd At Birdland Photo 4 Review: GUNHILD CARLING AND FAMILY Entertain The Crowd At Birdland

BACKSTAGE BABBLE To Celebrate 'Week Of Wine And Roses' With Kelli O'Hara, Adam Guettel, and Craig Lucas

BACKSTAGE BABBLE To Celebrate 'Week Of Wine And Roses' With Kelli O'Hara, Adam Guettel, and Craig Lucas

Next week, the theater podcast Backstage Babble, hosted by 16-year-old theater buff Charles Kirsch, will be hosting a “Week of Wine and Roses” featuring in-depth interviews with members of the cast and creative team of the new musical Days of Wine and Roses. 

 

The first interview, on Sunday, January 28th, the day after the musical's opening, will be with Tony-winning composer and lyricist Adam Guettel, who will discuss the process of writing and orchestrating the show.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Pulitzer Prize finalist Craig Lucas will discuss his distinguished career as a playwright and librettist, and finally, on Friday, February 2nd, Broadway star Kelli O'Hara will join the show to discuss what makes the role of Kristen Arnesen especially meaningful as well as some of the other highlights of her career.

 

All episodes of Backstage Babble can be accessed as they come out at https://cbroadwaypodcast.podbean.com/

 

Backstage Babble is a podcast interviewing professionals in the theater industry about themselves, their careers, and the people they've worked with along the way. Previous interviews have featured Carol Burnett, Chita Rivera, Harvey Fierstein, Joel Grey, Ben Vereen, Stephen Schwartz, Leslie Uggams, and many more theater legends. 



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Company XIV Announces Special Events At COCKTAIL MAGIQUE Limited Tickets Remain Photo
Company XIV Announces Special Events At COCKTAIL MAGIQUE Limited Tickets Remain For Mardi Gras, Valentine's Day and Saturday Matinee Celebrations

Company XIV announces special Mardi Gras (February 13th) and Valentine's Day (February 14th) events and Saturday Matinees at Cocktail Magique, a rarefied spectacle of luminescent libations and revelry such as the world has never seen.

2
T.3s New EP OPTION UP, Featuring Shoshana Bean & More Now Available on CD Photo
T.3's New EP OPTION UP, Featuring Shoshana Bean & More Now Available on CD

T.3, the viral vocal trio, releases their new EP 'OPTION UP' featuring Broadway special guests SHOSHANA BEAN, MORGAN JAMES, and AISHA JACKSON. Now available on CD.

3
Kate Baldwin, Lisa Howard, and E. Clayton Cornelious Join 54 CELEBRATES THE MARQUIS THEATE Photo
Kate Baldwin, Lisa Howard, and E. Clayton Cornelious Join 54 CELEBRATES THE MARQUIS THEATER

54 Below will present Kate Baldwin, Lisa Howard, and E. Clayton Cornelious in 54 Celebrates the Marquis Theatre.

4
Photos: Artemisia LeFay Presents THE SPIRIT SOIREE At The Back Room Photo
Photos: Artemisia LeFay Presents THE SPIRIT SOIREE At The Back Room

See photos from Artemisia LeFay's Spirit Soiree at The Back Room.

More Hot Stories For You

BACKSTAGE BABBLE To Celebrate 'Week Of Wine And Roses' With Kelli O'Hara, Adam Guettel, and Craig LucasBACKSTAGE BABBLE To Celebrate 'Week Of Wine And Roses' With Kelli O'Hara, Adam Guettel, and Craig Lucas
Company XIV Announces Special Events At COCKTAIL MAGIQUE Limited Tickets Remain For Mardi Gras, Valentine's Day and Saturday Matinee CelebrationsCompany XIV Announces Special Events At COCKTAIL MAGIQUE Limited Tickets Remain For Mardi Gras, Valentine's Day and Saturday Matinee Celebrations
T.3's New EP OPTION UP, Featuring Shoshana Bean & More Now Available on CDT.3's New EP OPTION UP, Featuring Shoshana Bean & More Now Available on CD
Kate Baldwin, Lisa Howard, and E. Clayton Cornelious Join 54 CELEBRATES THE MARQUIS THEATERKate Baldwin, Lisa Howard, and E. Clayton Cornelious Join 54 CELEBRATES THE MARQUIS THEATER

Videos

Jimmy Awards Alumni Get Ready to Celebrate 15 Years Video
Jimmy Awards Alumni Get Ready to Celebrate 15 Years
THE TEMPEST: A SURROUND SOUND ODYSSEY Will Stream Next Month Video
THE TEMPEST: A SURROUND SOUND ODYSSEY Will Stream Next Month
Ariana DeBose & Boy George Team Up For 'Electric Energy' Single Video
Ariana DeBose & Boy George Team Up For 'Electric Energy' Single
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARMONY
SIX
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
WICKED

Recommended For You