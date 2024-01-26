BACKSTAGE BABBLE To Celebrate 'Week Of Wine And Roses' With Kelli O'Hara, Adam Guettel, and Craig Lucas

Next week, the theater podcast Backstage Babble, hosted by 16-year-old theater buff Charles Kirsch, will be hosting a “Week of Wine and Roses” featuring in-depth interviews with members of the cast and creative team of the new musical Days of Wine and Roses.

The first interview, on Sunday, January 28th, the day after the musical's opening, will be with Tony-winning composer and lyricist Adam Guettel, who will discuss the process of writing and orchestrating the show.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Pulitzer Prize finalist Craig Lucas will discuss his distinguished career as a playwright and librettist, and finally, on Friday, February 2nd, Broadway star Kelli O'Hara will join the show to discuss what makes the role of Kristen Arnesen especially meaningful as well as some of the other highlights of her career.

All episodes of Backstage Babble can be accessed as they come out at https://cbroadwaypodcast.podbean.com/.

Backstage Babble is a podcast interviewing professionals in the theater industry about themselves, their careers, and the people they've worked with along the way. Previous interviews have featured Carol Burnett, Chita Rivera, Harvey Fierstein, Joel Grey, Ben Vereen, Stephen Schwartz, Leslie Uggams, and many more theater legends.