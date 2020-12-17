Autumn Miller, Big Will Simmons, Miss Miranda and More Star in SPEAKEASY ON DEMAND

Broadway On Demand will present their inaugural New Year's Eve Celebration offering, Speakeasy on Demand, the first-of-its-kind at-home virtual theatrical party experience, for two shows only on December 31, 2020 at 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM ET.

In addition to the virtual performance, Speakeasy on Demand will deliver ten finely crafted cocktails right to your door to be enjoyed while watching this electrifying new theatrical performance featuring a diverse roster of the world's hottest burlesque, cirque, and stage stars, including Autumn Miller, Big Will Simmons, Miss Miranda, Hazel Honeysuckle, Dan Sperry, Christian Stoinev and Scooby, Mike Peele, Ivan "Flipz" Velez, Dushaun Thompson, DJ Brynn Taylor, and many more.

Speakeasy on Demand brings a naught rendezvous to you and lets your imagination run wild. Give over to a world of magic and mixology where the speakeasy sirens rule the night and celebration is not only encouraged but expected. Speakeasy on Demand will have your pulse racing and have you dancing through your living room.

Tickets ($125) include a secret passcode to view this 85-minute performance and all the ingredients for the custom New Year's Eve cocktail kit, including fresh-pressed cocktail mixes, fresh garnishes, Absolut Vodka, Bourbon, and special surprises. Cocktail recipes will be featured throughout the show.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.speakeasyondemand.com/event-details/broadway-on-demand-new-years-special-3

All tickets must be purchased by December 23, 2020 to ensure cocktails arrive in time.