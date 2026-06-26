Ashley Paul Will Make 54 Below Debut With HEARTS UP AFTER DARK in December
The Billboard-charting recording artist will present an intimate evening of love songs, storytelling, and cabaret.
54 Below will present Ashley Paul in Hearts Up After Dark on December 29, 2026 at 9:30 PM. Billboard- charting recording artist Ashley Paul makes her 54 Below debut with "Hearts Up After Dark," an intimate evening of music, storytelling, and cabaret on December 29, 2026. Hearts Up After Dark invites audiences into Ashley's world through a collection of love songs, personal stories, and unforgettable moments that explore romance, heartbreak, hope, resilience, and the beautiful unpredictability of life.
Blending contemporary pop influences with the elegance of the cabaret stage, Ashley creates an evening that is both deeply personal and universally relatable. Through music and storytelling, audiences will experience the highs, lows, and unexpected twists that inspire the songs and stories behind her growing international career. Hearts Up After Dark promises an evening filled with authenticity, charm, vulnerability, and just a little bit of trouble.
Additional guest artists, musicians, and special appearances will be announced.
MORE ABOUT ASHLEY PAUL
Ashley Paul is a Billboard-charting recording artist, singer-songwriter, and live performer celebrated for her powerful vocals, captivating Stage Presence, and emotionally driven performances. Blending contemporary pop with jazz, cabaret, and theatrical influences, she has built an international audience through charting releases, acclaimed live performances, and major media appearances.
Known for her authenticity, positivity, and passion for storytelling, Ashley Paul continues to expand her reach through new music, strategic collaborations, and performances that inspire and entertain.
Her recent release, "Ribbons," co-written with Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Damon Sharpe, whose credits include Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, reflect her commitment to creating meaningful music that encourages listeners to embrace hope, perseverance, and self-expression while blending theatrical influences with modern disco energy.
As an artist, Ashley brings a unique combination of contemporary pop sensibility and classic showmanship to every performance. Hearts Up After Dark marks an exciting new chapter in her career as she takes the stage at one of New York City's most celebrated live music venues.
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