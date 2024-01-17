Ashley LaLonde's Debut Concert HOMECOMING to be Presented at The Green Room 42 This Sunday

Ashley LaLonde: HOMECOMING plays at The Green Room 42 on Sunday, January 21st, 2024 at 7pm.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

The Green Room 42 will present Ashley LaLonde in "HOMECOMING" on Sunday, January 21st, 2024 at 7pm. Fresh off the Hamilton tour, Ashley LaLonde is taking New York by storm with her debut solo show. A born and raised Manhattanite, Ashley's no stranger to the city - she's performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Sony Hall, 54 Below, and more. She made history as the first ever Black woman to star in the Hasty Pudding Show at Harvard, where she received her degree, and has appeared in several world premiere musicals. Putting her sociology degree to good use, Ashley will explore and dive into the concept of home. How do humans find a sense of home, and why do we search for it? Captivating audiences with songs from across the spectrum of musical theater, pop, and gospel, this show will be sure to pull at your heart strings. Don't miss this fantastic concert, featuring Tyler Fauntleroy (Hamilton's Laurens/Philip) and Allie Jordan Butcher (Hamilton Tour), with percussion by Sarah Tompkins (The Lion King Tour), and musical direction by Nolan Bonvouloir (Dear Evan Hansen).

Ashley LaLonde: HOMECOMING plays at The Green Room 42 on Sunday, January 21st, 2024 at 7pm. Tickets, including in person and livestream, are available starting at $21, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information can be found at www.thegreenroom42.venuetix.com

Ashley LaLonde is a professional actor, singer, and dancer based in New York City. Most recently, she was seen in the hit Broadway musical Hamilton, where she covered all three Schuyler Sisters (Eliza, Angelica, and Peggy/Maria) on the national tour. In addition to Hamilton, Ashley has appeared in several world premiere musicals, including Punk Rock Girl, Burn All Night, and The Black Clown. She's performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Sony Hall, 54 Below, and more. Ashley received her B.A. in Sociology from Harvard University, with a minor in Theater, Dance, and Media, a certificate in Spanish, and an award for Artistic Excellence in Musical Theater. She currently resides with her husband in Manhattan, where she grew up. Find out more about Ashley at Click Here or follow her on Instagram @ashleylalaa.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark six-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at thegreenroom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42

Photo credit: Justin Patterson




