Artemisia LeFay & The Quintin Harris Trio to Present A VERY HARRIS CHRISTMAS at Don't Tell Mama

Chanteuse Artemisia LeFay (Ghosts of Weimar Past, Phantoms of the Cabaret) & The Quintin Harris Trio team up to present a new holiday show A VERY HARRIS CHRISTMAS. The fun-filled family show of holiday favorites and rarities is one-night-only event on Friday, December 23rd at 7pm at Don't Tell Mama's Original Room.
Special guest performers include pianist Renée Guerrero, singer Larry Harris, bassist Sam AuBuchon and drummer Jake Robinson.
$20/cover + 2-drink minimum (cash only).
RESERVATIONS: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2215269®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fdonttellmamanyc.com%2Fshows%2F7176-a-very-harris-holiday-concert-12-23-22?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Nicole Henry played 54 Below for two nights with her Home-themed show of music and memories, and the fans were out in droves to take in the magic.
On January 16th The Green Room 42 will welcome artist, activist, and empowered woman Marla Louissaint in A GODDESS REBORN.
Actors, singers and dancers dedicated to saving the historic Theatre 80 in the East Village will perform in a Holiday Cabaret Fundraiser on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 9 p.m. at 80 St. Marks Place, NY, NY 10003. All proceeds go to the Save Theatre 80 Fund. Tickets are $20 at the door and $25 in advance via Venmo @SaveTheater80Showcase.
54 BELOW is introducing Love Song Saturday Night, a new monthly concert series! This romantic evening will play Jan 14 at 9:30pm & Jan 28 at 7:00pm.
