Artemisia LeFay & The Quintin Harris Trio to Present A VERY HARRIS CHRISTMAS at Don't Tell Mama

Chanteuse Artemisia LeFay (Ghosts of Weimar Past, Phantoms of the Cabaret) & The Quintin Harris Trio team up to present a new holiday show A VERY HARRIS CHRISTMAS. The fun-filled family show of holiday favorites and rarities is one-night-only event on Friday, December 23rd at 7pm at Don't Tell Mama's Original Room.

