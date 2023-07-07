Anna Zavelson, Jo Ellen Pellman, Savy Jackson and More Join IF I DIDN'T KNOW BETTER: The Music of Emma Ashford at the Green Room 42

The performance is on July 23, 2023 at 7:00pm.

By: Jul. 07, 2023

THE GREEN ROOM 42 presents IF I DIDN’T KNOW BETTER: The Music of Emma Ashford. Joining the cast of this concert featuring music from Heartbeats, 1660 Vine, and more will be:

Alyssa Carol (Bad Cinderella)

Natalie Charle Ellis (Beetlejuice)

Miguel Gil (Kimberly Akimbo)

Savy Jackson (Bad Cinderella)

Miles Josephson (Beneath the Bowtie)

Maya Lagerstam (The Gospel According to Heather)

Julian Manjerico (A Man Called Otto)

Mikako Martin (Miss Saigon)

Geoff Packard (Bandstand)

Jo Ellen Pellman (Netflix's The Prom)

Sam Primack (Dear Evan Hansen)

Christina Saffran (A Chorus Line)

Jacob Ryan Smith (Lizard Boy)

Nina White (Kimberly Akimbo)

and Anna Zavelson (Encores! The Light in the Piazza)

IF I DIDN’T KNOW BETTER: The Music of Emma Ashford is directed by Yoni Weiss, with music direction by Cole P. Abod.

IF I DIDN’T KNOW BETTER: The Music of Emma Ashford plays The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL) on July 23, 2023 at 7:00pm. Tickets start at $25 and there is no food and beverage minimum.

EMMA ASHFORD is composer, playwright and actor based in New York City. Recently, Emma’s show HEARTBEATS (for which she wrote book, music, and lyrics) was selected as a Semi-Finalist at the O’Neill National Musical Theatre Conference 2023. Additionally, two of Emma’s songs from the movie-musical 1660 VINE (directed by NYTW’s Patricia McGregor) received Awards of Excellence at the IndieFEST Film Festival 2023, as well as Best Original Song at the Vegas Movie Awards 2023 (1660 VINE is now licensable via MTI).  Hailing from Los Angeles, Emma is a graduate of The University of Michigan’s B.F.A Musical Theatre program, where she was in the inaugural class of their MT Composition Minor under the guidance of Lynne Shankel and Jason DeBord. She is a proud member of the Dramatists Guild, ASCAP and SAG-AFTRA. Check out what’s new at emma-ashford.com IG: @emmmaashh



