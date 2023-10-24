Andrew Zachary Cohen Brings THAT'S HOW IT GOES to 54 Below Next Month

The performance is on November 16 at 9:30pm. 

By: Oct. 24, 2023

Andrew Zachary Cohen Brings THAT'S HOW IT GOES to 54 Below Next Month

54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Andrew Zachary Cohen in That’s How it Goes on November 16th at 9:30 PM.

Following his inaugural cabaret and performance debut right here at 54 Below with the acclaimed and encored Don’t Ask the Lady, Andrew Zachary Cohen brings his singular talents back to our stage with That’s How it Goes. We can’t foresee what’s going to happen, but we can learn to take it in stride as so many great Broadway characters have. Navigating the stiff headwinds of a life in the theatre, Andrew explores how many of the earliest—but also some of the most contemporary—composers and lyricists guide the way to moving forward while singing a little ditty in the city. You’ll hear tunes from Jule Styne, Jerry Herman, Frank Wildhorn, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lerner & Loewe, a musical that just opened on Broadway in 2021, and more!

Director and Composer/Lyricist Billy Recce collaborates with Andrew for a third time after directing Don’t Ask the Lady and Andrew and Steven Silverstein’s new musical Nothin’ But Love for the York Theatre’s Reading Series starring Tony Award® winner Debbie Gravitte. He’s a two-time MAC winner, 54 Below veteran with his Snowflake Jamboree and more, and the author of Balloon Boy: The Musical, Dimes, off-Broadway’s current A Musical About Star Wars, and the Broadway bound Little Black Book as well as Fowl Play.  Music Director Dan Pardo joins the team at the keys. A veteran of numerous cabarets and concerts at 54 Below, Dan is a NYC based music director, pianist, arranger, and educator, having made his Broadway debut as assistant conductor and keyboardist for Amazing Grace at the Nederlander Theatre. He also music directed the acclaimed Netflix special, John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Brunch.

Andrew Zachary Cohen in That’s How it Goes plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 16 at 9:30pm.  Cover charges are $25-$35 ($29-$40 with fees). Premiums are $60 ($67.50 with fees).  There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. 




