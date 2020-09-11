Anaïs Reno Performs With Billy Stritch For Livestream Concert at 92Y Online

The concert will take place on Wednesday, September 30 at 7:30 pm ET

This summer, thousands tuned in to hear teenage Reno, a student at LaGuardia High School of Performing Arts, in her 92Y June concert livestream, "The Quarantine Blues". On Wednesday, September 30 at 7:30 pm ET , Anaïs returns to 92Y's virtual stage with a free livestream concert, this time with Grammy Award-winning music director and pianist Billy Stritch, with whom she has dazzled audiences at Birdland . Join us as this remarkable young singer takes on jewels from the American Songbook-"Comes Love," "Autumn Leaves," "Body and Soul," and more-ahead of the release of her debut album. Get notified here.

Anaïs Reno has been studying music at 92Y's School of Music since she was eight years old and is among the school's Recanati-Kaplan Scholars for exceptionally gifted and talented students. She is currently a drama student at New York City's Laguardia High School for the Performing Arts. Born in Geneva, Switzerland, Anaïs ' love of jazz and the American Songbook has had her active in the performing arts from a very young age with great success. Notable accomplishments include First Prize competition wins at the 2016 Forte International Competition at Carnegie Hall and the Mabel Mercer Foundation competition in 2019, and Second Prize at Michael Feinstein's Great American Songbook Academy competition in 2018.



Anaïs began studying voice with her father, a former opera singer, and has been a voice and music student of 92Y's Sarah Tolar since 2013. She began performing with prominent professionals and in high profile venues at age 10, and has performed her own compositions with the New York Philharmonic at David Geffen Hall, made her Rose Hall debut at the Cabaret Convention at Lincoln Center, and has sung with Billy Stritch, Catherine Russell and Clint Holmes at NJPAC. At 13, Anaïs had the first of three solo shows at Feinstein's 54 Below with Billy Stritch and Tedd Firth. She made her Birdland debut last June and returned in December with a solo show of the music of Billy Strayhorn and Duke Ellington-the composers featured on her first album, which she recorded this summer.

