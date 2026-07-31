Alicia Witt Releases 'More,' The Final Single Ahead of New Album

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Alicia Witt will release her new album BETWEEN HEAVEN AND EARTH on August 28th via Thirty Tigers. Today, Ms. Witt shares the third single from the album, “More.” The album produced by Joe Henry reflects on love, intuition, grief, and the unseen connections that shape our lives (per press release) - more specifically, the album draws inspiration from Witt’s four-decade friendship and creative relationship with filmmaker David Lynch.

This latest single from the album, “More,” is described as a quiet prayer that asks for more time and fearlessness, longing to match the vastness of a connection that feels boundless. Inspired by Lynch's enduring curiosity and hope for the future, the song reflects on the tension between the soul's limitless nature and the fleeting reality of life, imagining a world beyond the constraints of time. Carrying on similar themes to the ones that shaped Lynch's work, Witt celebrates the beauty of loving so deeply that there can never seem to be enough time, while accepting that the love itself remains changeless.

"’More' is about the beautiful impossibility of ever feeling we've had enough time with the people we love,” says Witt. "Even in the last conversation we shared, David [Lynch] had such limitless curiosity and excitement for what was still to come that I never imagined we were so close to saying goodbye. After he passed, I kept feeling that no matter how full a life has been, love always leaves us wishing for more time. "

Recorded live over four days in New York City with vocals and instrumentation captured simultaneously, Between Heaven and Earth embraces spontaneity and instinct. Produced by Joe Henry with minimal overdubs, the album favors instinct over perfection, resulting in performances that feel immediate, intimate, and alive.

The previously released songs from BETWEEN HEAVEN AND EARTH are “Thank You,” featuring John Paul White, and “Freeze Frame.” With today’s release of “More” and the 8/28/26 release of the album, Alicia Witt gears up for a U.S. tour that will kick off on September 10th. While the tour will showcase new music from BETWEEN HEAVEN AND EARTH, it will also include songs from the entire Alicia Witt catalog.

Tour Dates:﻿

Sep 10, 2026 | Philadelphia, PA | Music Hall at World Stage Live

Sep 13, 2026 | New York, NY | The Cutting Room

Sep 15, 2026 | Vienna, VA | Jammin’ Java

Sep 21, 2026 | Cleveland, OH | Beachland Tavern

Sep 26, 2026 | Evanston, IL | SPACE

Sep 27, 2026 | Minneapolis, MN | The Dakota

Oct 1, 2026 | Seattle, WA | Rabbit Box

Oct 3, 2026 | Los Angeles, CA | The Mint

Nov 1, 2026 | Ann Arbor, MI | The Ark

TOUR LINK.

Long celebrated for her work as both an actor and musician, Witt has released multiple acclaimed albums, performed around the world – including at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry – and opened for Ben Folds Five, Rachel Platten, Bob Schneider, Jimmy Webb, and John Fulbright. A classically trained pianist, her music has been described as “sharply personal, boldly melodic pop originals” by the Philadelphia Inquirer, while Broadway World praised her “rangy, honeyed voice, clear as crystal, pretty as a stained-glass window,” calling her “a voice to treasure.” Witt also spent five weeks on Billboard's Top 30 Adult Contemporary chart with the 2021 piano power ballad "Chasing Shadows," from her self-co-produced album The Conduit.

Between Heaven and Earth follows a prolific creative period for Witt. In 2024, she starred opposite Nicolas Cage in the smash hit horror film Longlegs, and released the self-produced Christmas album I Think I’m Spending Christmas With You. Best known to many for her decades-long acting career, Witt has appeared in acclaimed projects including Dune, Twin Peaks, Orange Is the New Black, Nashville, The Walking Dead, Two Weeks Notice, Urban Legend, Mr. Holland’s Opus, Cybill, and The Sopranos.

Listen to “More” at any of THESE links and see the music video:

Alicia Witt - More (Official Music Video)" width="356">

See the music video for THANK YOU below and hear FREEZE FRAME at THIS link.

Alicia Witt & John Paul White - Thank You (Official Music Video)" width="356">

Pre-save BETWEEN HEAVEN AND EARTH at THIS link.

Visit the Alicia Witt website HERE Instagram page HERE Facebook page HERE and YouTube channel HERE.

Main Photo Photo Credit: David McClister











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