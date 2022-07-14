Alex Brightman, Andrew Kober, F. Michael Haynie and More Will Appear in DREW GASPARINI: ONE LAST TOAST (FOR NOW) at 54 Below

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents One Last Toast (For Now), an evening of music from Drew Gasparini, composer of the Broadway-bound The Karate Kid, It's Kind of a Funny Story, and Skittles Commercial: the Broadway Musical on Monday, July 25th. The performance on Monday, July 25th will also be livestreamed, making it accessible to fans all over the world.

The concert will feature a reunion of The (M)orons: Gasparini, Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock), F. Michael Haynie (Frozen), and Andrew Kober (Beetlejuice, Les Miserables), as well as performances by Samuel Cadieux, Kasie Gasparini ("Folk", Mamma Mia), Michael Coale Grey, Jetta Juriansz (The Karate Kid), Raymond J.Lee (Soft Power, Once Upon a One More Time), Julia Macchio ("Cobra Kai"), Maleah Joi Moon, Alexis Myles, Elise Shangold (An Officer and a Gentleman), Shivani Sahu, Helen J Shen, Nik Walker (Hamilton), Charlie Weldon, Keith White (A Bronx Tale), and Jake Bentley Young (The Karate Kid).

Join Drew Gasparini for one last hurrah at 54 Below (for now). To mark the occasion, Drew would love to know which songs of his are your absolute favorites so he can build a set list tailored to you, his fans. (Seriously, let him know! @drewgasparini). The evening promises to be a good old-fashioned Gaspo Party featuring killer music, some potty language, and a room full of love.

The evening is produced by Erica Rotstein and Carly Heitner and features a band including Justin Goldner, Alex Nolan and Zach Mullings.

Drew Gasparini: One Last Toast (For Now) plays 54 Below (254 West 54 th Street) on July 25, 2022 at 9:30pm. Tickets start at $45 to attend in person, or $15 to view the livestream. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com . Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Drew Gasparini is an award-winning musical theatre composer/lyricist and singer/songwriter. Some of his musicals include the Broadway-bound adaptation of The Karate Kid (with original screenwriter Robert Mark Kamen), as well as Its Kind of a Funny Story for Universal, and The Whipping Boy (both with writing partner Alex Brightman). In 2020 Drew wrote his semi-autobiographical song-cycle We Aren't Kids Anymore. The piece is now currently available for license through Concord Theatricals.

He has performed his brand of theatre concerts all over the world from his regular shows at 54 Below, to performances at Lincoln Center in NYC, The Kennedy Center in D.C, and alongside the Virginia Symphony Orchestra at the Ferguson Center for the Arts. The popularity of Drew's theater concept album I Could Use a Drink has led to sold out concerts all over the globe, including a concert production at the Garrick Theater in London's the West End in 2021.

In 2019 Drew co-wrote the songs for the highly publicized Super Bowl advertising stunt, Skittles Commercial: The Musical starring Michael C. Hall. The show went on to win several advertising awards and was voted #1 best Super Bowl ad of 2019 by Forbes. Drew's songwriting has also been heard on TV in shows such as NBC's Smash and The Biggest Loser, CMT's Gainesville, Oxygen's The Next Big Thing, and ad campaigns for Hotels.com, and Ford. He is signed with Concord Music Publishing, his sheet music is available for purchase at www.NewMusicalTheatre.com and musicnotes.com, and his albums are available wherever music is streamed. INSTAGRAM: @drewgasparini / TIKTOK: @thedrewgasparini