A SIGN OF THE TIMES Cast Comes to Broadway Sessions This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ben Cameron’s long running, award winning, Broadway Sessions will return to The Green Room 42 this week, April 11th. The aptly dubbed “Musical Theatre Frat Party” will feature cast members from the hit 60’s musical A Sign of the Times, currently playing at New World Stages!

A Sign of the Times cast members set to perform include Justin Matthew Sargent, Miki Abraham, Maggie McDowell, Cassie Austin, Alyssa Carol, Jeremiah Ginn, Lena Matthews, Michael Starr, Justin Showell, Kuppi Alec Jessop, Edward Staudenmayer and Victoria Casillo. The evening will also feature performances by singer/actress Marissa Brotz.