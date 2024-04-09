A SIGN OF THE TIMES Cast Comes to Broadway Sessions This Week

The performance is set for April 11.
Ben Cameron’s long running, award winning, Broadway Sessions will return to The Green Room 42 this week, April 11th. The aptly dubbed “Musical Theatre Frat Party” will feature cast members from the hit 60’s musical A Sign of the Times, currently playing at New World Stages!
A Sign of the Times cast members set to perform include Justin Matthew Sargent, Miki Abraham, Maggie McDowell, Cassie Austin, Alyssa Carol, Jeremiah Ginn, Lena Matthews, Michael Starr, Justin Showell, Kuppi Alec Jessop, Edward Staudenmayer and Victoria Casillo. The evening will also feature performances by singer/actress Marissa Brotz.
Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret!!
This week audiences members will have the opportunity to win tickets to A Sign of the Times!
You can follow Broadway Sessions on social media @BwaySessions and @BenDoesBroadway on all platforms and at www.broadwaysessionsnyc.com . Past performances can be found on Broadway Sessions wildly popular YouTube channel. www.youtube.com/bwaysessions .
