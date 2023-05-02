Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
A Benefit Performance Of Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY In Support Of Marquis Studios Comes To 54 Below

The performance is on May 10, 2023 at 7pm.

May. 02, 2023  

Marquis Studios, an arts education non-profit organization, presents a special, benefit "unplugged" performance of Neil Berg's widely acclaimed 100 Years of Broadway. This musical revue of Broadway's most celebrated shows, featuring a dazzling cast of Broadway performers accompanied by Award Winning Composer/Pianist Neil Berg, comes to 54 Below on May 10, 2023 at 7pm. Tickets for 100 Years of Broadway are now SOLD OUT - for information visit www.marquisstudios.org/benefit. Proceeds from the show will go to fund Marquis Studios' arts education programs.

100 Years of Broadway recreates the greatest moments from the finest shows of the century. Along with musical director and pianist Neil Berg, the 54 Below special benefit production in support of Marquis Studios' arts programs in New York City public schools, will feature Broadway performers Richard Todd Adams (Phantom, Les Misérables, Man of La Mancha), Rita Harvey (Phantom, Fiddler on the Roof) and Matthew Sims (Motown: The Musical, Book of Mormon).

According to former San Francisco KABC radio theater critic, Jerry Friedman, "This revue features some of the best songs from the best Broadway shows, all sung by some of the most talented performers working today, singing many of the hit songs that they have sung on Broadway."

"Marquis Studios is thrilled to have Neil Berg and the 100 Years of Broadway cast join our annual gala" said Paula L. Heitman, Executive Director of Marquis Studios. "The arts have always been a catalyst for expression. As humans we are not always able to put into words what we feel and the arts give us a way to share. Performances like Neil Berg's 100 Years of Broadway bring the magic of the arts to life, serving as an inspiration to support arts education."

Founded in 1977, Marquis Studios is an multi-disciplinary arts education nonprofit that inspires a passion for learning by bringing the arts into New York public schools. Over the last 46 years, Marquis Studios has served over 550,000 students, 30,000 teachers and 20,000 parents in schools throughout NYC. We are committed to serving students regardless of income or ability: of the 25,000 students served each year, 75% of are economically disadvantaged and 34% have a disability.

For more information visit www.marquisstudios.org/benefit




