82-Year-Old Retired Educator Louisa Lee Poster to Take the Stage as Cabaret Singer in Columbus Circle

Prepare to be dazzled as retired educator, now renowned cabaret performer, Louisa Lee Poster takes center stage for an unforgettable evening of music and memories. Louisa Lee Poster Swinging Down Old Broadway, LIVE"! from the Broadway Makers Marketplace is a celebration of songs from Old Broadway, or better known as Tin Pan Alley..

This one night only performance will be recorded live with audience for her next album at the Turnstyle Underground Market at Columbus Circle (1000 8th Ave, New York 10019). Joining Louisa onstage is Marc Diane on guitar and Jon Roche on bass, Jason Ellis is the sound engineer and this underground concert is produced by Michael T. Clarkston. Tickets are free but reservations are required (bit.ly/SwingingDownOldBroadway).. Doors open at 5:30pm and show begins at 6pm.

At the remarkable age of 82, Poster is rewriting the rules of retirement by embracing her lifelong passion for performance and embarking on an extraordinary musical journey with "Swinging Down Old Broadway".

With an illustrious career spanning decades in the field of education, Poster has decided to share her immense talent and passion for music with the world. Her transformation from educator to cabaret performer has captivated audiences of all ages, proving that it is never too late to pursue one's dreams.

"What I sing is mostly songs of Tin Pan Alley," Poster, a Sheepshead Bay native, said in her movie-like South Brooklyn accent. "I sing them because I love them. I grew up hearing them on the radio. My parents sang them, and my mother would play them on the piano. I'm very attached to those songs".

"Tin Pan Alley was on 28th Street between 6th Avenue and Broadway," Poster explained. "The reason they called it Tin Pan Alley was because it had all of the music publishing companies. It was before the use of any kind of recording equipment or radio even. A song's success was measured by how much sheet music it sold. So, they had piano players there constantly playing to try to sell the songs. It was a cacophony of piano playing. So one day, someone said it sounded like a bunch of tin pans. Tin Pan Alley really refers to that time and place between 1900 and 1920."

As a girl and a teenager, Poster lived for music and theater. To this day, two of the biggest moments in her musical life remain being cast in camp production of "Annie Get Your Gun" when she was 13 and playing Carrie in "Carousel" when she was 14. So, perhaps it isn't surprising that her biggest influences are Betty Hutton and Peggy Lee.

"I took the 'Lee' from Peggy Lee," Poster says.

The Broadway Makers Marketplace is located at 1000s 8th Ave in the Turnstyle Underground Market at Columbus Circle.

Broadway Makers Marketplace is the first and only For Fans, By Fans pop up featuring over 50 vendors with Broadway inspired merchandise, one of a kind souvenirs, handmade gifts and broadway memorabilia. BMM also offers special events like Broadway Bingo, Broadway karaoke, 2 Broadway Talk shows and many fan meet ups.

