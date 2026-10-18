54 SINGS STEVIE NICKS To Open At 54 Below

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54 BELOW is set to present LxL Productions' newest 54 show, '54 Sings Stevie Nicks' on November 5, 2026. Join us as 54 Below celebrates the work of singer, songwriter and generational icon Stevie Nicks. You'll recognize her from her time in Fleetwood Mac as well as her solo career, including songs like 'Edge of Seventeen' and 'Stop Draggin' My Heart Around.' With fourteen Grammy nominations and 21x platinum hits, she is the first woman to have been inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Whether you're a lifelong fan or discovering her music for the first time, this is a night you won't want to miss!

From Lauren Riddle and Lauren Biedron's production company comes another show full of killer hits from one of history's greatest artists. With music direction from Safin Karim and a killer cast that includes both 54 and New York City debuts, this is a can't-miss cabaret.

'54 Sings Stevie Nicks!' plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 5 at 9:30 p.m. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

ABOUT LXL PRODUCTIONS

LxL Productions is a New York City-based production and events company committed to advancing the careers of emerging musical theatre artists and musicians by providing accessible, high-quality performance opportunities that amplify new voices and introduce innovative work to the New York City theater space. lxlproductionco.com

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences. It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages.

One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography. Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 13 Days 11 Hrs 08 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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