54 SINGS DIANA THE MUSICAL Comes to 54 Below Next Month

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents an unforgettable evening with The People’s Princess in celebration of the Razzie-nominated musical Diana. Come to “The Main Event” and experience “Pretty, Pretty Girl,” “The Dress,” “Miss You Most on Sundays,” “Snap, Click!,” and many more from the Joe DiPietro-David Bryan score like never before!

Diana the Musical follows the story of a young girl who married into the royal family. Suddenly thrust into the spotlight, this 19-year-old must now navigate royal relationships, a rigid family structure, and scrutiny that comes from being in the public eye. The show takes us through a time when she felt most helpless, to when she began devoting her life to others in need. The show had a total of 33 performances and 16 previews, closing on Broadway on December 19th, 2020 at The Longacre Theater.

This concert is produced and directed by Katie Royse Ginther and Izy Taylor of Kitchen Sink Theatre Company in collaboration with Jake Sinsky. Music direction by Jake Sinsky.

This show will feature performances from Abby Goldberg (Off-Broadway: Dear Mom, I’m Gay), Cara Rose DiPietro (54 Below: Sings Barbie, Sings 2000s TV Tunes, The Little MerSisters, It Takes Two, Taylor Swift’s Midnights), Cavan Hendron, Em Hausmann (Green Room 42: Cabaret on the Couch), Erin Rosenfeld (Broadway: Grey House), Anna Telfer, Zach DePaolo, Grace Mitscherlich, Kitty Baker, Lauren Drake, Lauren Jennerjohn, Ozzy Dickson, Rachel Lind (54 Below: I’m an Only Child, Sings ABBA, Sings Andrew Lloyd Weber), Rachel Marie (Off-Broadway: Ximer), Seraphim Gumede, Mathew Harper, Teddy Calvin (Off-Broadway: Ximer), Juan Castro (54 Below: Big Broadway Bodies), and Luke Major.



54 sings “Diana the Musical” plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) August 27th at 7pm. Cover charges are $30-$40 ($34.50-$45.50 with fees.) Premiums are $65 ($73 with fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

