54 SINGS DIANA THE MUSICAL Comes to 54 Below Next Month

The performance is on August 27th at 7pm. 

By: Jul. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Feature: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Celebrates Five Years At Birdland Theater Photo 1 Happy Birthday To THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER
Review: Bryan Eng's Sextet Wows With 'SWINGIN' STANDARDS' at Birdland Theater Photo 2 Bryan Eng Wows Crowd With STANDARDS
Review: Garofalo Gabs & Grabs From Her Comedy Grab Bag At City Winery Photo 3 Janeane Garofalo Shows Staying Power At City Winery
Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light Photo 4 & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble In The Solo Spot

54 SINGS DIANA THE MUSICAL Comes to 54 Below Next Month

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents an unforgettable evening with The People’s Princess in celebration of the Razzie-nominated musical Diana. Come to “The Main Event” and experience “Pretty, Pretty Girl,” “The Dress,” “Miss You Most on Sundays,” “Snap, Click!,” and many more from the Joe DiPietro-David Bryan score like never before!

Diana the Musical follows the story of a young girl who married into the royal family. Suddenly thrust into the spotlight, this 19-year-old must now navigate royal relationships, a rigid family structure, and scrutiny that comes from being in the public eye. The show takes us through a time when she felt most helpless, to when she began devoting her life to others in need. The show had a total of 33 performances and 16 previews, closing on Broadway on December 19th, 2020 at The Longacre Theater.

This concert is produced and directed by Katie Royse Ginther and Izy Taylor of Kitchen Sink Theatre Company in collaboration with Jake Sinsky. Music direction by Jake Sinsky.

This show will feature performances from Abby Goldberg (Off-Broadway: Dear Mom, I’m Gay), Cara Rose DiPietro (54 Below: Sings Barbie, Sings 2000s TV Tunes, The Little MerSisters, It Takes Two, Taylor Swift’s Midnights), Cavan Hendron, Em Hausmann (Green Room 42: Cabaret on the Couch), Erin Rosenfeld (Broadway: Grey House), Anna Telfer, Zach DePaolo, Grace Mitscherlich, Kitty Baker, Lauren Drake, Lauren Jennerjohn, Ozzy Dickson, Rachel Lind (54 Below: I’m an Only Child, Sings ABBA, Sings Andrew Lloyd Weber), Rachel Marie (Off-Broadway: Ximer), Seraphim Gumede, Mathew Harper, Teddy Calvin (Off-Broadway: Ximer), Juan Castro (54 Below: Big Broadway Bodies), and Luke Major.


54 sings “Diana the Musical” plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) August 27th at 7pm.  Cover charges are $30-$40 ($34.50-$45.50 with fees.) Premiums are $65 ($73 with fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.
 




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
THE FRED BARTON BRAND Broadways Up Below Photo
THE FRED BARTON BRAND Broadways Up Below

For one night only (for now) Fred Barton and Elena Bennett brought the magic uptown.

2
Katie McGrath Returns To Dont Tell Mama With Chuck Flowers in PLAYING FAVORITES Photo
Katie McGrath Returns To Don't Tell Mama With Chuck Flowers in PLAYING FAVORITES

Katie McGrath returns to her beloved Manhattan and Don't Tell Mama with her friend and frequent collaborator, Chuck Flowers, for 'Playing Favorites,' a collection of their favorite songs and the stories that go with them, including duet and solo selections from the Great American Songbook, Motown, Broadway and Pop.

3
ClasswithLauryns NYC Cabaret Concert Takes Center Stage in August Photo
ClasswithLauryn's NYC Cabaret Concert Takes Center Stage in August

ClasswithLauryn, a prestigious performing arts training studio, will showcase 22 of its students in a cabaret concert. The performance is scheduled to take place and be filmed at the Laurie Beechman Theatre on August 20th at 4:00PM and will be the grand finale of an eventful weekend.

4
Photos: Julie Benko Brings JULIE SINGS JULE to Birdland Photo
Photos: Julie Benko Brings JULIE SINGS JULE to Birdland

Birdland recently presented Broadway’s newest sensation, Julie Benko, in a concert celebrating the songs of Jule Styne. The performance took place on Monday, July 24. Check out photos here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Stars Turn Out For A BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala Performance Video Video: Stars Turn Out For A BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala Performance
Watch Derek Klena Perform 'Finale (Come What May)' from MOULIN ROUGE Ahead of Final Show Video
Watch Derek Klena Perform 'Finale (Come What May)' from MOULIN ROUGE Ahead of Final Show
See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023 Video
See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023
Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE's Gala Opening Video
Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE's Gala Opening
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
FUNNY GIRL
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You