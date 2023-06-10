54 Below to Present CAROLINA RIAL: LIVE IN CONCERT This Month

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Carolina Rial: Live in Concert: After a year of performing at what has felt like home to her, Carolina Rial is ready to take the 54 Below stage in her very first NYC solo debut show. The 19-year-old's voice has been described as “powerful” and “limitless” by critics around the world, and “a child prodigy” growing up.

Whether you've seen her on NBC's “The Voice,” in a viral social media video, or one of the many iconic venues at which she has performed, you are bound to fall in love with Carolina's voice all over again. Join us for an unforgettable night filled with the music that made her want to become a singer and those that are Carolina's very own. The show will also feature incredible special guests that are guaranteed to bring the house down.

For years, making her 54 Below solo debut has been a dream Carolina's always wished for. Now, her wish finally comes true as she gets to live out that dream while sharing the moment with people she loves. And it's all happening right here, in her favorite city in the world! You won't want to miss Carolina Rial: Live in Concert!

Featuring: Henry Platt (Sing On!), Alyssa Wray (American Idol), MarissaAnn and Elijah Stinson

Produced by Molly Heller

Music Direction by James Stryska 

Carolina Rial plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, June 29 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

A livestream option will also be available - more information at 54Below.org.

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. 

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. 

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, “Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs.” 

Located at 254 West 54th Street, 54 Below features up to three shows nightly, with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.org.




