54 Below to Present CAROLINA RIAL: LIVE IN CONCERT This Month

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Carolina Rial: Live in Concert: After a year of performing at what has felt like home to her, Carolina Rial is ready to take the 54 Below stage in her very first NYC solo debut show. The 19-year-old's voice has been described as “powerful” and “limitless” by critics around the world, and “a child prodigy” growing up.

Whether you've seen her on NBC's “The Voice,” in a viral social media video, or one of the many iconic venues at which she has performed, you are bound to fall in love with Carolina's voice all over again. Join us for an unforgettable night filled with the music that made her want to become a singer and those that are Carolina's very own. The show will also feature incredible special guests that are guaranteed to bring the house down.

For years, making her 54 Below solo debut has been a dream Carolina's always wished for. Now, her wish finally comes true as she gets to live out that dream while sharing the moment with people she loves. And it's all happening right here, in her favorite city in the world! You won't want to miss Carolina Rial: Live in Concert!

Featuring: Henry Platt (Sing On!), Alyssa Wray (American Idol), MarissaAnn and Elijah Stinson

Produced by Molly Heller

Music Direction by James Stryska

Carolina Rial plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, June 29 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

A livestream option will also be available - more information at 54Below.org.

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions.

