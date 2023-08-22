54 Below Sings Postmodern Jukebox Launches Discount Ticket Initiative

The performance is on August 25.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

54 Below Sings Postmodern Jukebox Launches Discount Ticket Initiative

 In a groundbreaking move to make live entertainment accessible to all, 54 Below is thrilled to announce its innovative $15 Ticket Initiative for the highly anticipated Postmodern Jukebox performance, taking place this Friday, August 25th. As a leading venue known for hosting world-class artists and unforgettable evenings, 54 Below is dedicated to bringing the magic of live music to a wider audience.


Postmodern Jukebox, the sensational musical collective renowned for transforming modern hits into vintage classics, will grace the 54 Below stage with a performance that promises to be both nostalgic and contemporary. 

 
The show, set to start at 9:30 PM, will be a celebration of musical artistry and creativity that transcends generations and genres.One part celebration of vintage music and culture, one part “’Saturday Night Live’ for singers,” 54 celebrates the music of Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox show as they take you to an unforgettable trip back in time that makes pop music history. The show is hosted by Mikayla Petrilla and features jazz covers of both contemporary pop chart-toppers like “Toxic,” “Baby One More Time,” “Blank Space,” “Creep,” “Lovefool”, “Umbrella,”and much more.


Adding to the excitement, 54 Below is delighted to announce the exceptional cast that will be joining the Postmodern Jukebox performance. This star-studded lineup includes: Amy Jo Jackson (Kinky Boots, the Brass Menagerie, Company XIV), Bex Ordisio (Hadestown), Jamila Sabares Klemm (Merrily We Roll Along), Victoria Bost (South Pacific /An American in Paris tour), Berlin Charles (Sister Act tour), Jennafer Newberry (Wicked), Marley Armstrong (The Satin Dollz), Kelsey Senteio, Claire McConnell, Moana Poyner, Samantha Mellina, hosted by Mikayla Petrilla (SNL), with the talents of the tap dancing Phoenix Goodman, Eli Herhiser on saxophone, Derek Stoltenberg on drums, musically directed by James Stryska, stage managed by Sarah Hooper, 

As a commitment to supporting the entertainment community, partial proceeds from the Postmodern Jukebox performance will be donated to organizations dedicated to assisting WGA and SAG/AFTRA members currently on strike. This initiative reflects 54 Below's dedication to standing in solidarity with the industry's creative professionals during challenging times.

The $15 Ticket Initiative underscores 54 Below's commitment to fostering inclusivity and making live entertainment accessible to individuals from all walks of life. With this initiative, the venue aims to break down barriers and encourage more people to experience the thrill of a live performance. By offering tickets at a significantly reduced price of $15, 54 Below hopes to ignite a passion for the arts and create lasting memories for attendees.

Tickets for the Postmodern Jukebox performance through the $15 Ticket Initiative can be purchased exclusively through the 54 Below website at https://54below.org/series/ticketinitiative/. As seating is limited, interested attendees are encouraged to secure their tickets early to ensure they don't miss out on this extraordinary musical experience.

54 Sings Postmodern Jukebox plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, August 25thh at 9:30pm.  There is a $30-65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Use code JUKEBOX5 for $5 off. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. For tickets, visit: https://54below.org/events/54-sings-for-planned-parenthood-2/




