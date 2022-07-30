54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Marieann Meringolo in SHADES OF LOVE This September

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jul. 30, 2022  

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Marieann Meringolo in "SHADES OF LOVE" on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 9:30 PM. Ms. Meringolo will be joined by her longtime Musical Director of 22 years, Doyle Newmyer along with Boots Maleson on Bass.

Join Award-Winning songstress Marieann Meringolo in New York for her brand new show "Shades of Love" as she takes you on a journey through the ebbs and flows and highs and lows of life and love. Presenting fresh interpretations of songs written by Joni Mitchell, Janis Ian, Billy Joel, Marsha Malamet, Neil Sedaka, Stephen Schwartz, Christina Perri and more! Included in this fantastic lineup of songs is Marieann's hit "I Am Blessed" that has received over 81,000 views on YouTube.


Marieann received 2 Standing Ovations at her One Night Only concert of "Shades of Love" in Provincetown this past October.

Marieann Meringolo in "Shades of Love" plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 9:30 PM. There is a $35-$80 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.
MORE ABOUT Marieann Meringolo

Marieann Meringolo is a native New Yorker who grew up on the songs of the Great American Songbook. She has been called "One of the circuit's most powerful singers" and Time Out New York claimed, "If k.d. lang's DNA were to get whipped together with Barbra Streisand's in a genetics lab specializing in divas, the result might well be Marieann Meringolo." She is a MAC Award-Winning Recording Artist as well as a Back Stage Bistro Award-Winner for "Outstanding Vocalist." BroadwayWorld.com also had a say in Nominating Marieann's Alan Marilyn Bergman show "Between Yesterday and Tomorrow" presented at Feinstein's/54 Below for Best Tribute Show. And, noted by The Wall Street Journal, "If you don't do it brilliantly it isn't worth doing at all.
Don't miss Marieann Meringolo in this ONE NIGHT ONLY performance as she takes you on a soulful, passionate adventure into the heart.



