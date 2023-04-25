4 Videos Introducing Javier Garcia To NYC Before 54B Debut With MEXICO LINDO Y QUERIDO!

Friends, I have to write in the first person today, and I have to write from my own experience. There's a show coming up on May 5th in the 9:30 slot at 54 Below and it will introduce Javier Garcia to the New York City nightclub stage. Javier has appeared in a few solo shows at 54 Below, where he is a member of the front of house staff. In August of 2022, I went to see 54 DOES 54: THE 54 BELOW STAFF SHOW. This is a regular piece of programming at Broadway's Living Room, during which the actors and singers and musicians who are the working team at the supper club get to put on display that which brought them, artists with a dream, to New York City. It is one of the most fun nights in the club and, when possible, I won't miss it. On this night in August, 2022, the sweet, kind, polite doorman that we had all gotten to know closed out the show, and when I wrote up the review the next day, Javier was one of the performers that I called out, saying that he needed to be working on his own solo show, for he was simply astounding.

Well, he did it. Javier Garcia booked himself onto the 54 Below stage just a couple of months later and he has spent the last several weeks putting together MEXICO LINDO Y QUERIDO!, a Cinco de Mayo celebration of his Mexican heritage. He will appear on the 54 Below stage with the band Mariachi Real de Mexico and the extraordinary Darnell White, musical directing from the piano, performing Spanish rock, soul, show tunes, and, naturally, some Mariachi.

Having gone out on a limb and declared, publicly, that Javier should do this, I rather felt like it was my responsibility to put his NYC solo show debut into the light, so I emailed him and said "Gimme all your YouTube videos." Well, Javier doesn't have ten videos, which is sort of the round figure I like to use when doing a video roundup story. But even if Javier Garcia only had one video to put up on Broadway World Cabaret, I would do it because the people need to be told: this is talent. This is a talented and entertaining young singer who is destined to make impressive strides in his work as a musical storyteller. People need to be told, so that they can grab a seat and participate in his journey, enjoying his artistry along the way.

So, dear readers, check out these videos to see just how special Javier Garcia is, and then get a reservation for Mexico Lindo Y Querido! on the 54 Below website HERE. There is a discount code for five dollars off bar rail and Main Dining Room seating: JAVIER5 and there is a live stream option HERE for Javier's friends and family who want to watch from out of state.

I, quite naturally, will be at my usual table on May 5th, cheering Javier on. Come cheer with me.

1. Signed, Sealed, Delivered

2. Stand By Me

3. My Funny Valentine

4. Can I Be Him?

Mexico Lindo Y Querido Teaser: