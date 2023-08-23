10 Videos To Get Us Joyous About TONY YAZBECK Returning To 54 Below

Tony nominee and 54 Below favorite Tony Yazbeck is back for two nights in September.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

10 Videos To Get Us Joyous About TONY YAZBECK Returning To 54 Below

10 Videos To Get Us Joyous About TONY YAZBECK Returning To 54 Below On September 7th and 8th, everybody's favorite Broadway song and dance man, Tony Yazbeck, will return to 54 Below with his new nightclub act.  The eponymous show will be Tony's time to celebrate joy and life and grace in song, storytelling, and, naturally, dance.  The Tony nominee and 54 Below regular stunned audiences with a more introspective version of this show at the start of the year (read the review HERE) but says it has grown out of gratitude into the musical cabaret that will play back-to-back 7 pm performances next month.

While the Broadway World Cabaret gang waits patiently (or impatiently) for Tony's opening night, we have been emailing each other our favorite Yazbeck YouTubes, which we would like to present for all the YazFans out there, as they count the days, as well.

Make your reservation for the Tony Yazbeck shows on 9/7 and 9/8 by clicking HERE.

1.  Presented by Lincoln Center

2.  Into The Fire

3.  Someone To Watch Over Me

4.  Lonely Town

5.  Crazy For You

6.  Finding Neverland

7.  Both Sides Now

8.  Tony Yazbeck and Jared Grimes Tap Dance on Little Island

9.  I Got Nothing

10.  The Beast In The Jungle



