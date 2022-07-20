Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

10 Videos To Celebrate The Additonal Performanes Of Deborah Stone's CHIAROSCURO at Pangea

The much-praised cabaret show by Deborah Stone has added two nights.

Jul. 20, 2022  

10 Videos To Celebrate The Additonal Performanes Of Deborah Stone's CHIAROSCURO at Pangea Cabaret star on the rise, Deborah Stone, has been wowing audiences and her fellow cabaret artists for a few years now but, with her most recent show CHIAROSCURO Deborah Stone has taken her artistry and her cabaret community standing to a new level. Broadway World Cabaret reporter Bobby Patrick was completely enamored of what he found at Pangea during Stone's opening night, and, in the days that followed that opening night, the cabaret artists of Manhattan took to the social media with much praise of the musical cabaret play. Naturally, this cabaret reporter and Stone fan was wildly curious and very happy when Stone announced additional dates. The first of those dates is mere days away and we at Broadway World Cabaret are looking at some of the online footage of Stone in action, by way of getting excited about the artistic storytelling to come.

Read Bobby Patrick's review of Chiaroscuro HERE.

CHIAROSCURO starring Deborah Stone plays Pangea July 21 and 26 at 7 pm. For information and reservations please visit the Pangea website HERE.

1. Look Over There

2. Too Late Now

3. Let's Misbehave

4. All of You

5. Deborah Stone Sizzle Reel (Number Two)

6. Follow Me/Bali H'ai

7. The Good The Bad and The Lovely

8. Our Time (with Josephine Sanges)

9. You'd Better Love Me While You May

10. Chiaroscuro Sizzle Reel

July 20, 2022

Rising Deborah Stone is returning with her new show CHIAROSCURO and Broadway World Cabaret is ready for it, especially after these ten videos.
