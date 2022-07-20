10 Videos To Celebrate The Additonal Performanes Of Deborah Stone's CHIAROSCURO at Pangea

Cabaret star on the rise, Deborah Stone, has been wowing audiences and her fellow cabaret artists for a few years now but, with her most recent show CHIAROSCURO Deborah Stone has taken her artistry and her cabaret community standing to a new level. Broadway World Cabaret reporter Bobby Patrick was completely enamored of what he found at Pangea during Stone's opening night, and, in the days that followed that opening night, the cabaret artists of Manhattan took to the social media with much praise of the musical cabaret play. Naturally, this cabaret reporter and Stone fan was wildly curious and very happy when Stone announced additional dates. The first of those dates is mere days away and we at Broadway World Cabaret are looking at some of the online footage of Stone in action, by way of getting excited about the artistic storytelling to come.

CHIAROSCURO starring Deborah Stone plays Pangea July 21 and 26 at 7 pm. For information and reservations please visit the Pangea website HERE.

