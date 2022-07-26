Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

10 Videos That Have Us Primed For Melissa Errico and Billy Stritch's SWING LESSONS at 54 Below

2021's new boy-girl act returns to 54 Below with a new show.

Cabaret News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 26, 2022  

10 Videos That Have Us Primed For Melissa Errico and Billy Stritch's SWING LESSONS at 54 Below Two of the most popular and profound artists working in the cabret and concert circuit today are Melissa Errico and Billy Stritch, and next week these musical storytellers will join forces in a new show premiering at 54 Below. Broadway's Errico and the jazz master Stritch have an evening of standards planned titled SWING LESSONS during which the two artists of different genres plan to bring together that which lands within their mutual levels of expertise, thus creating a new sound and a new vibe, but not a new pairing, because Billy and Melissa played this very club last winter with a holiday show.

Excited for a StritchIco re-match, Broadway World Cabaret has been down the YouTube rabbit hole, relishing every video of Melissa and Billy we could find, and we will see YOU at the Swing Lessons opening night!

Melissa Errico with Billy Stritch SWING LESSONS plays 54 Below August 4, 5, and 6, with a live stream event on the 6th. All shows are at seven pm. For the live show click HERE and for the live stream click HERE.

Visit the Melissa Errico webiste HERE.

THIS is the Billy Stritch website

1. Melissa singing THE WAY YOU LOOK TONIGHT

2. Billy singing LUCKY TO BE ME

3. Melissa singing LOSING MY MIND

4. Billy singing LOSE THAT LONG FACE

5. Melissa singing THE WANTING OF YOU

6. Billy singing NO MOON AT ALL

7. Melissa singing THE BOY NEXT DOOR

8. Billy singing BLUE AGAIN

9. Melissa singing YOU MUST BELIEVE IN SPRING

10. Melissa Errico and Billy Stritch singing SMALL WORLD



Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy... (read more about this author)


10 Videos That Have Us Primed For Melissa Errico and Billy Stritch's SWING LESSONS at 54 Below
July 26, 2022

After a successful holiday show last December Melissa Errico and Billy Stritch return to 54 Below with a new show of standards titled SWING LESSONS. Check out videos!
AMANDA RECKONWITH RETURNS at Pangea Starting September 24th
July 25, 2022

Amanda Reckonwith has had a long rest-cure and is ready to sing once more, and Pangea is hosting her comeback.
Photos: July 19th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Looks Good Lensed by Matt Baker
July 24, 2022

Photographer Matt Baker shares an exclusive look at The Lineup through his gorgeous lens.
Review: Mark Nadler's HART'S DESIRE Is Newfangled Art On Fire At The Laurie Beechman Theatre
July 23, 2022

Mark Nadler's HART'S DESIRE comes straight from the heart, and it's a work of art.
10 Videos To Fire Us Up For MARISSA LICATA AND THE RAGTAG COLLECTION at The Cutting Room
July 23, 2022

Marissa Licata is coming to The Cutting Room and Broadway World Cabaret is collecting the videos.