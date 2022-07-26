10 Videos That Have Us Primed For Melissa Errico and Billy Stritch's SWING LESSONS at 54 Below

Two of the most popular and profound artists working in the cabret and concert circuit today are Melissa Errico and Billy Stritch, and next week these musical storytellers will join forces in a new show premiering at 54 Below. Broadway's Errico and the jazz master Stritch have an evening of standards planned titled SWING LESSONS during which the two artists of different genres plan to bring together that which lands within their mutual levels of expertise, thus creating a new sound and a new vibe, but not a new pairing, because Billy and Melissa played this very club last winter with a holiday show.

Excited for a StritchIco re-match, Broadway World Cabaret has been down the YouTube rabbit hole, relishing every video of Melissa and Billy we could find, and we will see YOU at the Swing Lessons opening night!

Melissa Errico with Billy Stritch SWING LESSONS plays 54 Below August 4, 5, and 6, with a live stream event on the 6th. All shows are at seven pm. For the live show click HERE and for the live stream click HERE.

Visit the Melissa Errico webiste HERE.

THIS is the Billy Stritch website

1. Melissa singing THE WAY YOU LOOK TONIGHT

2. Billy singing LUCKY TO BE ME

3. Melissa singing LOSING MY MIND

4. Billy singing LOSE THAT LONG FACE

5. Melissa singing THE WANTING OF YOU

6. Billy singing NO MOON AT ALL

7. Melissa singing THE BOY NEXT DOOR

8. Billy singing BLUE AGAIN

9. Melissa singing YOU MUST BELIEVE IN SPRING

10. Melissa Errico and Billy Stritch singing SMALL WORLD