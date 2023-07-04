The Satin Dollz Debut At Chelsea Table And Stage

The one night engagement is produced by Allison Windsor (Dollface Entertainment), and will perform July 29th, 9:30pm.

By: Jul. 04, 2023

"International pinup darlings" The Satin Dollz will debut at Chelsea Table and Stage later this month in their retro inspired show SATIN TAKES MANHATTAN. The evening will feature the stunning pin-up powerhouses with seventy minutes of nonstop sizzling jazz and swing vocals, in glamorous vintage attire, spanning the 1940s and 50s golden eras of USO swing, tiki, and rockabilly. The 5 piece swing band is led by renowned drummer Daniel Glass (Royal Crown Revue, Brian Setzer, Birdland), with Jill McCarron on keys, David Post on bass, Dave Neves on trumpet, and Ken Robinson on sax. The one night engagement is produced by Allison Windsor (Dollface Entertainment), and will perform July 29th, 9:30pm at Chelsea Table and Stage.

About The Satin Dollz

From all corners of the United States, the lovely Satin Dollz were brought together on one stage in 2005 to deliver top-notch entertainment reminiscent of the WWII USO Camp Shows. These pin up powerhouses, a stunning ensemble of singing, tap dancing, and downright charming ladies, have delighted audiences young and old, stateside and overseas, with their blended vocal harmonies, high energy tap dancing, sparkling charisma and stunning beauty wrapped up in a retro bow. The Satin Dollz have expanded to four countries with pin up powerhouses in Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris and Rome.

Recently, The Satin Dollz released their first album "Pin Up Revolution". All About Jazz says "Their harmonies are close (think the Andrews Sisters), they sing and swing tight as a Gene Krupa snare, are intonation-impeccable, and the Dollz swing their "s'es off."

Chelsea Table + Stage is New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and music. Offering a wide variety of American-fare menu items, with curated wine + cocktails, audiences can experience some of the best touring performers in the world featured alongside local emerging artists. Chelsea Table + Stage opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatr bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. Chelsea Table + Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street, inside the Hilton New York Fashion District.



