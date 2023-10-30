FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS Comes to 54 Below Next Month

The last edition of the critically acclaimed 54 Below series FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS will play on Monday, November 20th, 2023 at 7:00pm.

Routledge Press’ highly praised book FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS by Robert W. Schneider and Shannon Agnew, which examined fifty musicals whose creations were seminal in altering the landscape of musical theater, has been a book, a podcast, and a 54 Below series which featured such performers as Len Cariou, Kevin Chamberlain, Andre DeShields, Beth Fowler, Janine LaManna, Lee Roy Reams, and Talia Suskauer.

The final series will celebrate A Chorus Line, Annie, Chicago, Grease, Hamilton, In the Heights, Miss Saigon, Next to Normal, The Producers, and Show Boat.

Casting will be announced at a later date.

Join us on Monday, November 20th, 2023 at 7:00pm for an evening of songs and stories, performed by the legends themselves who had a front row to history.

Fifty Key Stage Musicals will be directed and produced by Robert W. Schneider. The concert will be music directed by Michael Lavine.

Schneider said, “Putting this series together will be just one of many incredible resources for future students of musical theatre that will be available to them through the Fifty Key Musicals label. We are so honored that so many legends will be back to tell us their memories of creating these landmark shows.”

Testimonials to the power of the book include:

“This book is a wonderful resource for all students of musical theatre and for all devoted theatergoers. Well researched thoughtfully compiled it is a great addition to the study of this form that we all love.” – John Doyle, Tony Award Winning Director (Sweeney Todd, Company)

“An extraordinary resource for students of musical theatre or for any theatre-lover, Schneider’s book is a celebration of the art form and the key moments that shaped it. He wisely knows the best way to ensure its future is by understanding its past.” – Susan Stroman, Tony Award Winning Director/Choreographer (Crazy for You, The Producers)

“If you consider yourself a lover of musicals, you must read Fifty Key Musicals.” – Jerry Zaks, Four Time Tony Award Winning Director (Guys and Dolls, Hello, Dolly!)

Tickets, starting at $30, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS tickets can be purchased at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551