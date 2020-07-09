truTV's I'M SORRY Announces Remote Table Read for Charity

truTV's scripted comedy I'M SORRY is offering fans a chance to step into the world created by series star Andrea Savage. Partnering with Prizeo for a sweepstakes to benefit Communities in Schools of Los Angeles, entrants can donate as little as $10 for a chance to win a role at a virtual table read of the series pilot with Savage.* Ten winners will be chosen for speaking parts in the episode, with surprise cameos from a few of Savage's castmates and celebrity friends popping in to watch. Fans can enter for a chance to win here.



"Having fun with the best fans in the world and raising money for an incredible organization that is very special to my family and me? Yes, please!" said Savage. "Plus, I DON'T believe this kind of table read has ever been attempted before, so we will all be part of a marvelous experience. Or an epic disaster. Either way, exciting to witness!"



Greenlit for a third season, I'M SORRY follows a confident comedy writer, wife and mom Andrea (played by Savage), who comically exposes her inner immaturity and neuroses through unexpected life situations. She is joined by her husband Mike (Tom Everett Scott), their inquisitive daughter Amelia (Olive Petrucci), and her divorced parents (Kathy Baker and Martin Mull), as well as a close circle of friends. Throughout its first two seasons, I'M SORRY has explored hilariously absurd yet undoubtedly relatable situations and been lauded for its refreshing take and nuanced portrayal of the TV mom.



Communities In Schools of Los Angeles (CISLA) specializes in providing case-management for high-needs children and youth who are at risk of dropping out of school and experience behavior problems, attendance issues, or academic needs. They help students graduate college and career-ready.



CISLA serves 11,000 students and 4,000 parents inside 11 schools across the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) by placing full-time social workers and youth development professionals on campus to provide students with intense one-on-one case management, small group sessions, career days, and field trips.

I'm Sorry is executive produced by Savage, Joey Slamon, A24's Ravi Nandan, Gloria Sanchez's Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, and Lonely Island's Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer.



*NO DONATION REQUIRED FOR SWEEPSTAKES ENTRY. Sweepstakes ends 7/22/20. To enter and for official rules, visit: https://www.prizeo.com/campaigns/andrea-savage/im-sorry/official-rules

