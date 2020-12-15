discovery+ New, Original Series 90 DAY BARES ALL Unveils Couples

Dive into the most exclusive destination in the 90 Day universe with the new discovery+ original series, 90 DAY BARES ALL. As host Shaun Robinson pulls back the curtain on the franchise's most jaw-dropping, unexpected moments, each week she will be joined by several special guests, ranging from individuals featured in the current season of 90 DAY FIANCÉ to seasoned, familiar faces addressing the most notorious, unanswered rumors. Nothing is off limits and no stone will be left unturned, giving superfans the deepest, most intimate look ever at all the stories, drama and secrets behind the 90 Day franchise.

Premiering on discovery+ January 4th, BARES ALL will extend the 90 Day stories into uncensored territory, while divulging what fans really want to know. With an unprecedented look behind the scenes, the series will take a deep dive into 90 Day, while uncovering the truth behind the rumors that fuel countless threads and online chatter.

Special guests and segments with shocking, never-before-seen footage of 90 DAY FIANCÉ couples in the upcoming January episodes include:

January 4

Brandon (Dinwiddie, Va.) & Julia (Russia) - 90 DAY FIANCÉ season eight

Brittany (Palm Beach, Fla.) & Yazan (Jordan) - THE OTHER WAY

Angela (Hazelhurst, Ga.) - HAPPILY EVER AFTER?

Tarik (Virginia Beach, Va.) & Hazel (Philippines) - 90 DAY FIANCÉ season eight

January 10

Tarik & Dean (Virginia Beach, Va.) - PILLOW TALK

David (Louisville, Ky.) & Annie (Thailand) - PILLOW TALK

Brittany (Palm Beach, Fl.) & Yazan (Jordan) - THE OTHER WAY

Jovi (New Orleans, La.) & Yara (Ukraine) - 90 DAY FIANCÉ season eight

January 17

Mike (Sequim, Wash.) & Natalie (Ukraine) - 90 DAY FIANCÉ season eight

Robert (Winter Park, Fla.) & Anny (Dominican Republic) - PILLOW TALK

Jenny (Palm Springs, Calif.) & Sumit (India) - THE OTHER WAY

January 24

Molly (Woodstock, Ga.) - PILLOW TALK

Rebecca (Woodstock, Ga.) & Zied (Tunisia) - 90 DAY FIANCÉ season eight

Stephanie (Grand Rapids, Mich.) & Ryan (Belize) - 90 DAY FIANCÉ season eight

Jenny (Palm Springs, Calif.) & Sumit (India) - THE OTHER WAY

Follow TLC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube for the latest on all things 90 DAY FIANCÉ, and follow discovery+ on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Join the conversation using #90DayFiance and catch up on the 90 DAY FIANCÉ franchise on the discovery+ streaming service beginning January 4.

90 DAY BARES ALL is produced by Sharp Entertainment, an Industrial Media company.