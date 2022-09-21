Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Zach Shallcross Named THE BACHELOR for Season 27

Zach Shallcross Named THE BACHELOR for Season 27

The charismatic California native will begin handing out roses when the season premieres MONDAY, JAN. 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 21, 2022  

After a heartbreaking departure from Gabby and Rachel's season of "The Bachelorette," Zach Shallcross' journey to find love will continue when he steps in as leading man for the upcoming 27th season of "The Bachelor."

Following an emotional realization about his future with Rachel, Shallcross won Bachelor Nation's affection when he made the difficult decision to end his journey on "The Bachelorette." The charismatic California native will begin handing out roses when the season premieres MONDAY, JAN. 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The announcement was made by host Jesse Palmer during the emotional live finale of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's season of "The Bachelorette."

An endearing 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, Shallcross stole Bachelor Nation's heart on season 19 of "The Bachelorette" with his quiet charm, wit and openness to finding lasting love. Audiences saw Shallcross put himself and his desire to meet "the one" first when he made his emotional exit, opening the door for his "person" to walk through.

A family man at heart, Shallcross splits time between Texas and Orange County. His parents, who have been married over 30 years, have shown him what true love looks like. He strives to find a love that echoes the standard they have set for him, and he plans to keep them in mind when looking for a life partner. Home is where the heart is; and with THE BACHELOR mansion not too far away, Shallcross is eager to begin his journey back home in Southern California.

"The Bachelor" is a production of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Louis Caric, Peter Geist, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Jodi Baskerville and Jeff Thomas are the executive producers.

Photo: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


FOX and Blockchain Creative Labs Recruit NFT Holders To Vote On Episodic Elements in the Special Preview Episode Of KRAPOPOLISFOX and Blockchain Creative Labs Recruit NFT Holders To Vote On Episodic Elements in the Special Preview Episode Of KRAPOPOLIS
September 21, 2022

KRAPOPOLIS is the highly anticipated animated series from Emmy® Award-winner Dan Harmon (co-creator “Rick and Morty”). The series features voice actors Richard Ayoade (“The IT Crowd”), Emmy®-winner Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”), Pam Murphy (“Get Shorty”), and Duncan Trussell (“The Midnight Gospel”).
Brooklyn Funk Essentials Shares 'AA Side Single'Brooklyn Funk Essentials Shares 'AA Side Single'
September 21, 2022

‘AA Side Single’ is a funk stomper, with a classic groove, squelchy bass, Tower Of Power style brass and Alison Limerick’s seductive vocals. With its lyrics “Won’t be your B-side, baby I’d rather not get played, I’m double A side single”, the track is all fun, vinyl-themed innuendo about having no intention of getting played.
Ashley Gorley Honored as NSAI's 'Songwriter of the Decade'Ashley Gorley Honored as NSAI's 'Songwriter of the Decade'
September 21, 2022

Gorley was also decorated with 'Songwriter of the Year' and two 'Songs I Wish I'd Written'' awards for “You Should Probably Leave” recorded by Chris Stapleton and “Sand In My Boots” recorded by Morgan Wallen. The 5th Annual Nashville Songwriter Awards presented by City National Bank was stacked with performances.
Alexis Castrogiovanni Shares New EP 'Someday My Thoughts Will Be Like a Range of Mountains'Alexis Castrogiovanni Shares New EP 'Someday My Thoughts Will Be Like a Range of Mountains'
September 21, 2022

Montreal's Alexis Castrogiovanni's ambitious & emotional debut EP is streaming everywhere now. In case you missed the singles, be sure to check out Alexis' incredibly cinematic music video for 'Someday My Thoughts Will Be Like a Range of Mountains.' & 'Ex-Girl.' In her music, you can hear echoes of saxophonist Colin Stetson.
Olga Tañón Honored By the Latin Grammy AcademyOlga Tañón Honored By the Latin Grammy Academy
September 21, 2022

Olga Tañon, the undisputed queen of the tropical genre, announces her new Latin Grammy nomination for the excellence displayed in her most recent studio album 'Tañon Pal' Combo Es Lo Que Hay,' released on the Option 1 Entertainment record label. Olga Tañon is celebrating her premise 'I'M BACK' now more than ever.