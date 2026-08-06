Zach Bush, Joe Rogan's Guest, Talks Food, Soil & Health in BIOLOGICAL ELEGANCE

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Physician Zach Bush is available for interviews following a nearly three-hour appearance on THE Joe Rogan EXPERIENCE, where he discussed ultra-processed foods, chronic disease, and environmental decline. Bush argues these issues stem from a shared root cause: a growing disconnect between humans and the natural world, a theme central to his new book, BIOLOGICAL ELEGANCE.

This conversation plays a central role in Bush's book, BIOLOGICAL ELEGANCE, which examines what nature and living systems can teach us about creating healthier, more resilient lives, environments, and communities.

During his wide-ranging conversation with Joe Rogan, Bush explored the connection between human health and the natural world. Now, he is available to expand on why he believes we need to rethink what 'healthy food' really means and why the conversation should start at the farm, not just on our plates.

Bush argues that one of the most important conversations about health begins long before food reaches the grocery store.

The way food is grown, the health of the soil it comes from and the agricultural systems behind it may have profound implications not only for the environment, but for the future of food and human health.

Bush can discuss what consumers should know about where their food comes from, why soil health matters, the difference between conventional and regenerative agriculture, what labels like 'organic' do and don't tell us, and simple ways people can make more informed food choices without completely overhauling their lives or grocery budgets.

The issue is deeply personal for Bush, whose work has increasingly focused on the connection between human and planetary health and the role agriculture can play in both. He is also a co-founder of Farmer's Footprint, an organization working to accelerate the transition toward regenerative food systems and reconnect consumers with the people, land and practices behind their food.

Bush has built a following in regenerative medicine, environmental health, and systems biology, with prior appearances alongside Mel Robbins and Jay Shetty. In upcoming interviews, he is expected to address why he believes conversations about healthy eating should begin with soil health and agricultural practices rather than food labels alone.

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