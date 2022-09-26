YouTube & Vogue Launch SUPREME MODELS Docuseries

YouTube and Vogue launched "Supreme Models," the new six-part event based on journalist Marcellas Reynolds' best-selling book "Supreme Models: Iconic Black Women Who Revolutionized Fashion."

The YouTube Originals and Black Voices Fund documentary series from R.J. Cutler's This Machine follows the evolution of Black beauty and its impact on the fashion industry, Civil Rights movement, "Black is Beautiful" era and American culture. Episodes one and two are LIVE NOW exclusively on the official Vogue YouTube Channel. Episodes three through six will premiere each Monday throughout October.

"Supreme Models" features trailblazers such as Iman and Bethann Hardison to superstar models Joan Smalls, Indya Moore, Precious Lee with legends including Pat Cleveland, Roshumba Williams and Veronica Webb alongside Anna Wintour, Chief Content Officer, Condé Nast and Global Editorial Director, Vogue, as well as Vogue European Editorial Director Edward Enniful, Vogue.com editor Chioma Nnadi and more sharing personal stories of these boundary breaking women who set new standards in the worlds of beauty and fashion - from the 1960s to the unlimited potential of the digital age today.

Now more than ever, representation is imperative in all facets of media and popular culture. The series celebrates the torch bearers who set the stage for today's icons who continue to transcend the limitations that once faced their predecessors.

Additional fashion industry icons and talent featured throughout the series include Amilna Estêvão, Aweng Chuol, Beija Velez, Cindy Bruna, Damaris Lewis, Dana Scruggs, Dario Calmese, Duckie Thot, Ebonee Davis, Halima Aden, Ivan Bart, James Scully, Jazzelle Zanaughtti (aka uglyworldwide), Jeneil Williams, Jourdana Phillips, Kara Young, Karen Alexander, Kenya Avery Knight, Kersti Bowser, Kwame S. Brathwaite, Kyle Hagler, Lameka Fox, Law Roach, Lindsay Peoples Wagner, Lois Samuels, Marc Baptiste, Marcellas Reynolds, Marielle Bobo, Marquita Pring, Mayowa Nicholas, Mickalene Thomas & Racquel Chevremont, Mikki Garth-Taylor, Olivier Rousteing, Paloma Elsesser, Poppy Ajudha, Riley Montana, Sam Fine, Sergio Hudson, Sessilee Lopez, Shalom Blac, Tabria Majors, Tomiko Fraser, Zac Posen and more.

"Supreme Models" is produced by R.J. Cutler's This Machine and co-directed by Rolake Bamgbose (The Weekly: Connecting the World), Donny Jackson (Dear...) and Douglas Keeve (Unzipped). The series is executive produced by Iman, R.J. Cutler, Marcellas Reynolds, Jane Cha Cutler, Trevor Smith, Douglas Keeve, Rolake Bamgbose, and Donny Jackson. Laurel Stier is Global Head of Unscripted Content, YouTube Originals. DeMira Pierre is the Creative Lead on "Supreme Models" for YouTube Originals.

YouTube's Black Voices Fund is a multi-year commitment dedicated to spotlighting and developing Black creators and music on the platform by giving them access to resources to help them thrive on YouTube.

This Machine was founded in Los Angeles and New York City in 2020. Headed by Award-winning filmmaker and non-fiction pioneer R.J. Cutler, This Machine explores the times in which we live through non-fiction storytelling in all media. This Machine's team includes Oscar-nominated, Emmy-winning producer and executive Elise Pearlstein, Cutler's long-time producing partner Trevor Smith and our development team of Margaret Yen, KATIE Doering and Sally Rosen Phillips.

The company is behind the Academy Award shortlisted Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, the multi-award winning BELUSHI, and the critically acclaimed docuseries "Dear..." which recently aired its second season on Apple TV+.

Upcoming projects for This Machine include feature documentaries Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And the Years That Made His Legend (Disney+), the Untitled Martha Stewart Documentary (Netflix) and THE DEVIL YOU KNOW (HBO), which is inspired by New York Times columnist Charles Blow's bestselling book.

Upcoming multi-part documentary series include "Big Vape" (Netflix), which chronicles the rise and fall the of E-cigarette company Juul, and "Murf the Surf" (Epix), a four part true crime docuseries about America's very first true crime television superstar. In addition, the company has other yet to be announced projects for Amazon, Showtime, and CNN.

This Machine's team has decades of experience creating the highest quality and most popular non-fiction films and series as well as scripted series, feature films, and podcasts.

The foundation of Vogue's leadership and authority is the brand's unique role as a cultural barometer for a global audience. Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in-how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

Watch the new trailer here: