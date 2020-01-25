You Can Now Purchase Products From SCHITT'S CREEK's Rose Apothecary!

Schitt's Creek fans, rejoice! You can now get your hands on some products from Rose Apothecary.

The hit TV series has launched an online webstore, alongside Beekman 1802, where fans can purchase items inspired by the fictional store depicted in the show. Items include soap, tinted lip balm, whipped body cream, parfum, candle, and granola.

Schitt's Creek is created by Dan and Eugene Levy and premiered on CBC Television on January 13, 2015. The series is produced by Not a Real Company Productions. On March 6, 2018, the series was renewed for a 14-episode fifth season, which began airing on January 8, 2019. The series sixth and final season consisting of 14 episodes began airing on January 7, 2020.

The series stars Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose, Catherine O'Hara as Moira Rose, Daniel Levy as David Rose, Annie Murphy as Alexis Rose, Emily Hampshire as Stevie Budd, the motel clerk, and later, motel owner, Jenn Robertson as Jocelyn Schitt, the mayor's wife, and Chris Elliott as Roland Schitt, the mayor.





