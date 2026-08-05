Yeonjun Performs 'Talk to You' From Debut Solo Album on GMA

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Yeonjun took the stage for GOOD MORNING AMERICA's 2026 Summer Concert Series, delivering a live performance of "Talk to You" in front of the morning show's outdoor crowd. The song comes from his debut solo album, No Labels: Part 01, marking a milestone moment in his career as a solo artist.

The performance gave viewers a showcase of material from Yeonjun's first solo studio effort, with "Talk to You" standing as one of the tracks representing the project. The GMA appearance placed the song in front of a national television audience as part of the network's ongoing summer concert programming.

The Summer Concert Series has become a regular platform for GOOD MORNING AMERICA to feature live performances from touring and recording artists, and Yeonjun's set gave fans a chance to hear the new solo material performed outside the context of a music video or studio recording.

The segment centered entirely on the live rendition of "Talk to You," with the performance serving as a direct promotional moment for No Labels: Part 01 as Yeonjun continues to build out his profile as a solo performer.

More on Good Morning America Recent Articles 'Betrayal: Dirty Secrets' cast talks Season 4

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...