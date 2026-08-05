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Yeonjun Performs 'Ice Cream,' Talks New Solo Album On GMA

The performance was part of the network's ongoing summer concert lineup.

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Yeonjun took the stage for GOOD MORNING AMERICA's 2026 Summer Concert Series, performing his single "Ice Cream" and speaking with the morning show about his second solo album, "No Labels: Part Two."

The appearance centered on the new record, giving Yeonjun a national platform to introduce the project to GMA's audience. He used the segment to walk viewers through the release before delivering a live rendition of "Ice Cream," the song at the center of the album's promotional push.

The performance placed Yeonjun among the string of artists featured in GMA's Summer Concert Series, a recurring showcase the program uses to spotlight musicians tied to new releases. His stop folded a conversation about "No Labels: Part Two" directly into the live set, pairing the interview and performance elements in a single appearance.

The segment gave fans a first look at how "Ice Cream" translates to a live morning-show setting, with Yeonjun discussing the album alongside the performance rather than treating the two as separate segments.

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