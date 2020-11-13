YEARLY DEPARTED Adds Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman, Natasha Rothwell, Ziwe, Natasha Leggero and Patti Harrison to Lay 2020 to Rest

Hosted by comedian Phoebe Robinson.

An all-star lineup joins the new Amazon Original Yearly Departed, a comedy special to memorialize a year that somehow still isn't over yet. Hosted by comedian Phoebe Robinson (2 Dope Queens), Yearly Departed will premiere December 30th exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The female-led lineup includes Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Ziwe (Book of Ziwe), Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip), Patti Harrison (Shrill), Natasha Leggero (Another Period), Natasha Rothwell (Insecure) and Sarah Silverman (I Love You, America) to deliver 2020's final eulogies.

Yearly Departed is a series of eulogies for the year 2020, where a lineup of all-women comedians will deliver everything from casual sex to beige Band-Aids and everything in between that we've "lost" in 2020. After a year of societal upheaval, plague, murder hornets and banana bread, Yearly Departed will give 2020 the huge send-off it deserves, from some of the world's funniest women. Yearly Departed is executive produced by Rachel Brosnahan, Paige Simpson, David Jammy, Katy Mullan, Samantha Ressler, Nathalie Love, and Bess Kalb, with Kalb also serving as head writer. Emmy Award-nominee Linda Mendoza (Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready) is set to direct. Yearly Departed is from Amazon Studios and Done + Dusted.

Done+Dusted is a global production house that has devised and produced events, broadcast content and experiences for more than 20 years, including some of the biggest productions in the world, in every corner of the globe.

With offices in Los Angeles, London and Abu Dhabi, D+D has built an unrivaled reputation for producing world class projects on behalf of nations, broadcasters, brands, artists, gamers, leaders and educators.

Amongst many others, recent D+D productions include the Emmy nominated Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor: Dave Chappelle, the Emmy nominated Little Mermaid Live, the network roadblock Graduate Together: America Honors The High School Class of 2020, multiple Disney Singalongs for ABC, the most watched Youtube Originals live events ever, YouTube's Dear Class of 2020 and David Blaine: Ascension and the 72nd Emmy Awards.

