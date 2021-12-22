Xosha Roquemore & Peter Dager Join CHARLIE IN THE PANDEMIC Film

Xosha Roquemore (The Mindy Project; Cherish the Day; Brian Banks) and Peter Dager have boarded Xavier Manrique's heartwarming comedy, Charlie in the Pandemic, which is currently in production.

They join the previously announced feature starring, Adam Pally (Happy Endings), Reid Scott (Veep,), Jordana Brewster (Fast & Furious) and Dylan Penn (Flag Day) . Xosha Roquemore and Peter Dager join the script penned by Nicholas Schutt (Outer Banks) and directed by Manrique.

In Charlie in the Pandemic, the COVID bubble is popped when a New York City family hiding out in the Hamptons is surprised by a Bloody Mary swilling, pot-smoking 'Charlie' from their past who brings a lifetime of hurt that might heal them all.

Charlie in the Pandemic is produced by Jason Dubin's (The Babysitters), Perry Street Films and Nicholas Schutt to produce the heartwarming comedy, Charlie In The Pandemic. David Frankel (Devil Wears Prada) is executive producing.

Xosha Roquemore is repped by UTA and Authentic Talent.

Peter Dager is represented by Soffer/Namoff Entertainment and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham LLP.

Executive producers include David Frankel, Jordana Brewster and Adam Pally.

The film is currently shooting in New York City and the Hamptons.