Xenia Rubinos is XENIA2020, Four-Part Film Series Is Available To Watch Now

From the creator of genre-defying smash Black Terry Cat (2016) and culty classic debut album Magic Trix (2013) comes Xenia Rubinos's new character XENIA2020. The announcement of this new character is comprised of four video messages entitled XENIA2020 FILMINUTOS and the first three were launched on the La Vitrola Youtube channel as well as Xenia Rubinos's socials. The fourth video and official state of the artist address has debuted today - watch "Que Pena Me Da" HERE.



Asserting herself as the Aunt of Midday Cinema, (La Tia del Midday Novela) XENIA2020 Filminutos were created in collaboration with directors Pablo Arribas, La Vitrola and Remezcla's Itzel Martinez.



Each of the four performances are interpretations of some of XENIA2020's favorite songs. The first Filminuto, "Nadie te Podra Querer" is XENIA2020's interpretation of "El Son de Adalberto" as performed by classic Cuban band Conjunto Rumbavana. It was filmed as a piano sequenza in collaboration with film director and artist Pablo Arribas for Chile's popular web series La Vitrola which just celebrated it's 10th anniversary with thousands of live performance videos featuring both up and coming talent as more widely recognized artists such as Ana Tijoux, Mon Laferte and Javeria Mena.



Stay tuned for more news from XENIA2020.

"NADIE TE PODRA QUERER" | "LOS ARETES DEL SOL"

| "A NINGUN HOMBRE" | "QUE PENA ME DA"

Photo Credit: Pablo Arribas





