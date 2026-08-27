Works & Process to Present KEIGWIN + COMPANY: STAGE DOOR at ArtYard

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Works & Process will present a performance from KEIGWIN + COMPANY on Sunday, September 27, 2026 at 7PM at the Peter B. Lewis Theater, 1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY, 10128. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased here.

Inspired by artists' lives on the other side of the stage door, the performance is KEIGWIN + COMPANY's community-enhanced show that blends professional performers with community members. Artistic director Larry Keigwin and co-choreographer Nicole Wolcott explore the universal themes of acceptance, aging, and finding your place in the world through the lens of the audition.

Culminating a two-week Works & Process residency at ArtYard in Frenchtown, New Jersey, Keigwin, Wolcott, the company's dancers, and more than thirty community members bring Stage Door to life in a performance filled with backstage antics and surprising emotional moments that capture the imagination and magic of the theater. All are invited to continue the conversation at a reception in the rotunda.

This performance is presented in partnership with ArtYard and is the culmination of KEIGWIN + COMPANY's Works & Process residency at ArtYard.

Works & Process Lead Donors

Lead funding provided by AG Foundation, Stuart H. Coleman and Meryl Rosofsky, Adam and Abigail Flatto, Christian Humann Foundation, Leon Levy Foundation, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, Tino and Rajika Puri, Stephen Kroll Reidy, Rockefeller Brothers Fund, Denise and Andrew Saul, The Evelyn Sharp Foundation, and The SHS Foundation.

Additional support provided by Jody and John Arnhold, Jeff and Susan Campbell, Cate Caruso, Paul Cronson, Lucy and Philip Dobrin, Elizabeth Sharp Edens and Wes Edens, The Fanwood Foundation, Bart Friedman and Wendy Stein, Nina Matis, Mertz Gilmore Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, Leon Polsky, Caroline M. Sharp, Randall Sharp, The Shubert Foundation, and Eugene and Jean Stark.

Works & Process is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council; and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

About Works & Process

Works & Process supports creative process from studio to stage so that performing artists can create with dignity. The organization produces fully funded residencies and presents behind-the-scenes events that blend artist discussion and performance highlights. Its events go beyond the stage, allowing audiences to spectate, participate, and continue the conversation at hosted receptions.

Each year, Works & Process produces more than 25 creative residencies with over a dozen partners in seven states. These out-of-town residencies provide 24/7 studio access, on-site housing, access to health insurance enrollment, industry-leading artist fees, and a transportation stipend to facilitate uninterrupted creative process. In over 100 Works & Process residencies, supporting over 1,000 artists, incubated works have gone on to receive awards, grants, and tour nationally—and internationally, with the U.S. State Department.

Beyond Guggenheim New York, Works & Process also partners with organizations across New York City, including 92NY, New York Public Library for the Performing Arts Jerome Robbins Dance Division, and Free Food Refettorio Harlem. During the fall, the organization curates and presents free outdoor dance programs with Manhattan West.

Works and Process, Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Tax ID: 13-3592291

About KEIGWIN + COMPANY

Founded in 2003, KEIGWIN + COMPANY (K+C) creates and presents Artistic Director Larry Keigwin's electrifying brand of contemporary dance. K+C reaches national and international audiences and invigorates diverse communities with a refreshing vision of dance that embodies a theatrical sense of wit, style, and heart. Education and community projects seek to physically engage audiences and students in movement and the choreographic process, and bring new opportunities for individuals to become more invested in dance.

K+C's artistry combines Keigwin's explosive athleticism with wit and musicality to create an inclusive, authentically human, and joyful experience for broad audiences. K+C has performed at venues worldwide including Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, The Joyce Theater, Vail Dance Festival, the Guggenheim in NYC and Bilbao, Spain, and many others. Keigwin has created more than 40 works for K+C, including the company's large-scale community projects, which have been commissioned in nearly two dozen communities nationwide. In 2017, K+C expanded its reach through DanceMotion USA with a 4-week tour to Cote d'Ivoire, Ethiopia, and Tunisia. As Covid shifted dance online, K+C created acclaimed digital works in 20/21 with high-profile commissions from The Juilliard School, Paul Taylor Dance Company, Works & Process at the Guggenheim, and YoungArts Foundation. Vogue heralded Bolero Juilliard, which brought together 100+ artists, as 'One of the 9 Best Ballets to Come Out of Quarantine.'

As K+C continues into its third decade of dancemaking, the company looks forward to continuing to harness its distinct long-standing capacity to engage and inspire by extending the mission that has always been at the heart of K+C – bringing electrifying, joyful dance to the widest possible audience.

In addition to the generous commissioning support from Works & Process and ArtYard, Stage Door: ArtYard has been made possible by contributions to KEIGWIN + COMPANY by The Leben-Green Family Giving Fund and the Harkness Foundation for Dance.

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