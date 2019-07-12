Woody Harrelson Joins Mary Elizabeth Winstead in KATE for Netflix

Three-time Academy Award Nominee Woody Harrelson (The Highwaymen, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, Solo: A Star Wars Story) joins the previously announced Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Fargo, Gemini Man, Birds of Prey) in the assassin thriller, Kate, on Netflix.

After she's irreversibly poisoned, a ruthless criminal operative has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims.

Cedric Nicolas-Troyan (The Huntsman: Winter's War) directs the film from a script by Umair Aleem.

Bryan Unkeless (I, Tonya, Bright, Birds of Prey), Kelly McCormick (Deadpool 2, the upcoming Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Patrick Newall (Dhaka, The Old Man And The Gun) are producing and David Leitch, Scott Morgan will executive produce.

Among the crew are well-respected key department heads including Stunt Coordinator and Second Unit Director Jonathan Eusebio (John Wick franchise, Birds of Prey, Black Panther), Academy Award Winning Special Effects Make-Up Designer Damian Martin (Mad Max: Fury Road), Visual Effects Producer Taylor Rockwell (Bad Times at the El Royale, The Fate of the Furious) and Production Designer Dominic Watkins (The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, The Mummy, The Bourne Supremacy) and DP Lyle Vincent (Dreamland, Bad Education).









