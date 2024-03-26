''The Parade King' William 'Bill' Frederick Lomas Passes Away

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



William “Bill” Frederick Lomas, affectionately known in show business circles as “The Parade King,” has passed away.



“Bill Lomas, a longtime Producer of the iconic and world famous HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS PARADE for 42 years, and many other parades, as well as a Producer of Irish Fairs and Celtic Music Festivals throughout the Southland and of occasional events in the states of Hawaii and Arizona, passed away peacefully at 11:00 a.m. PST on Friday, March 22, 2024, surrounded by family and friends. He died of cancer, and was 88-years-young, in both spirit, and life,” Steve Moyer, a spokesperson for the Lomas family said.



During the course of his long distinguished career in the entertainment business he served at President and Chief Financial Officer of World Wide Spectaculars, Inc., known as Pageantry Productions, producing thousands of parades locally and throughout the state of California since 1963. Lomas also produced dozens of Irish Fairs and Celtic Music Festivals in both California and Arizona.



Born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on May 25, 1935. At the age of 19, Bill Lomas married his first wife, Barbara Joan Benson Lomas. a beautiful model who worked at a television station. The couple had two children, Steve and Penny. Shortly after graduating from high school in Toronto, Lomas started working as an Auto Mechanic, advancing to the position of Service Manager at Olin Mills Pontiac.



In August 1960, Bill and Barbara Lomas moved from Toronto, Ontario, Canada with their children to Lynwood, CA, where Lomas initially worked at an auto dealership, then at Goodyear Tire Company, before taking a position at Canada Dry. Lomas and his first wife, Barbara, divorced in 1971. She passed away in 1995.



During his time with Canada Dry, Lomas created many outstanding in-store displays and local promotions. One campaign, led him to escorting a band of legendary Los Angeles Dodgers baseball players around the city for in-store visits, including: Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale, Maury Wills and Duke Snyder.



At Canada Dry, Lomas met his soon to be business partner, Mort Pollock, and they created Golden State Trophies in Woodland Hills, CA, circa 1965.



In an effort to get more trophy business, Bill Lomas realized that parades order many more trophies than bowling leagues or baseball leagues, which typically ordered trophies for First, Second and Third place, as well as Best Sportsman. So Lomas invented a promotion, and faxed all the Chamber of Commerce offices throughout the state of California, with the following promotional slogan: “Book Your Parade Trophies with us to receive a free booklet, ‘100 Tips To A Better Parade.'”



Within a couple of weeks, several chambers of commerce offices got back to Lomas, essentially saying: “We have a budget, but we know nothing about producing a parade. We would be happy to buy the trophies from you, if you can produce our parades. I'm the president of the chamber, but I have a business of my own to run.”



That's how Bill Lomas got into the parade business!



He and his partner, Mort Pollack started producing parades, but after a few years, they parted ways because Pollack wanted to be in the trophy business and Lomas wanted to be in the parade business. At that point in time, Lomas started Pageantry Productions in 1969 on Long Beach Boulevard in Lynwood, CA, which was once the Presidential Democratic Campaign Office for Robert F. Kennedy.



In 1965, Lomas married his second wife, who then became his parade business partner, Veronica “Ronnie” Theresa Lomas (nee Murphy). Ronnie was credited as the first woman to start and run a Drum & Bugle Corps, The Diplomats. She passed away in 2009. She created Pageantry Productions' slogan, “I love a parade.”



In 2010, Lomas met Nancy Lennon, his life companion until the time of his death. Lennon was an integral part of Lomas' life.



Lomas was a Scotsman by birth, but an Irishman at heart. His mother was 100% Scottish and his father came from a line of French Huguenots and English/Viking heritage. Lomas was also a Certified Festival Executive and Founding Member of CalFest. Lomas was a longtime close friend and colleague of Hollywood's late Honorary Mayor, Johnny Grant. Lomas and Grant often vacationed together.



Survivors include: Nancy Lennon, Lomas' life companion; son, Steven F. Lomas; daughter, Penelope (Penny) S. Moore (nee Lomas); stepdaughter, Linell Pe'a (nee Harn) who was active participant in her father's parade business; stepson, Richard Harn; stepdaughter, Kathy Cavanas (nee Harn); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Funeral Arrangements for a Celebration of Life for William “Bill” Frederick Lomas, “The Parade King,” are pending and will be announced soon.