Will Packer & Eva Longoria Will Produce Upcoming Series TIAS

Deadline reports that Will Packer and Eva Longoria will produce "Tias," an upcoming female-driven Latina ensemble drama at Universal Television.

The series comes from a pitch from TV writer Rob Sudduth. He is a Texas native who started as an actor on series like Felicity, Alias, The Young and The Restless, Veronica Mars and Desperate Housewives.

Longoria starred on "Desperate Housewives." She will star in the upcoming comedy "All Star Weekend," directed by Jamie Foxx and starring Robert Downey, Jr. Gerard Butler, Benicio Del Toro and Foxx.

Packer produced films like "Straight Outta Compton," "Girls Trip," and "Little." His next film is "The Photograph," which will be released on Valentine's Day.

