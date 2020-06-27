White Actors Will No Longer Voice Characters of Color on THE SIMPSONS and FAMILY GUY

The Simpsons creators have announced that white actors will no longer voice characters of color on the long-running animated series, CBS News reports.

The show features several non-white characters voiced by white actors, including Harry Shearer, who plays Dr. Julius Hibbert, and Carlton Carlson Jr., played by Hank Azaria and Harry Shearer.

"Moving forward, 'The Simpsons' will no longer have white actors voice non-white characters," the creators said in a statement.

In addition, white actor Mike Henry, who has played Cleveland Brown on "Family Guy" since the show was created in 1999, has announced that he is stepping down from the role.

"I love this character," Henry wrote, "but persons of color should play persons of color."

It's been an honor to play Cleveland on FAMILY GUY for 20 years. I love this character, but persons of color should play characters of color. Therefore, I will be stepping down from the role. pic.twitter.com/FmKasWITKT - Mike Henry (@mikehenrybro) June 26, 2020

This news comes after Josh Gad, one of the creators of the new musical animated series, Central Park, announced that the mixed race character 'Molly' will be recast.

Gad announced the show's intention to cast 'black or mixed race actress' actress in the role to replace original star, Kristen Bell. According to the announcement Bell will stay with the show as a different character.

Also, comedian Jenny Slate announced that she will also step down from the black voice role of 'Missy' on the Netflix animated series, Big Mouth.

Read the original story on BroadwayWorld.

