Wes Anderson's FRENCH DISPATCH Sets Release Date

Variety reports that Wes Anderson's latest film, "The French Dispatch," will be released on July 24.

The film is set in Paris during the 1950s and follows a group of journalists at an American newspaper bureau.

Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Lea Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet, and Bill Murray star in the flick.

"The story is not easy to explain," Anderson said. "[It's about an] American journalist based in France [who] creates his magazine. It is more a portrait of this man, of this journalist who fights to write what he wants to write. It's not a movie about freedom of the press, but when you talk about reporters you also talk about what's going on in the real world."

Read the original story on Variety.





